Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paris 2024: TT player Sreeja aims to carry recent success to Olympics

Sreeja created history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to win a WTT Contender singles title and on Tuesday she became the country's top paddler with a career-high ranking of 24

Table Tennis

Table Tennis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian's top-ranked women's table tennis player Sreeja Akula credits her enhanced mental and physical strength over the past two years for her stunning victories against higher-ranked players as she hopes to carry this momentum into the Paris Olympics.
Sreeja created history last week by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to win a WTT Contender singles title and on Tuesday she became the country's top paddler with a career-high ranking of 24.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
For the last two years, I have been working a lot on improving my mental strength and I think that is the first aspect where I have improved, especially in 2024. I am mentally well prepared to play against any opponent, whoever it is," Sreeja said an interview with Ultimate Table Tennis.
"I have also been working a lot on my strength and conditioning, especially to prevent injuries, and to improve my agility on the table. I think that has made a lot of difference in my game.
"I have also worked a lot on my first ball attack against the push. I have tried to be more consistent in attacking that ball and I can see these three aspects have brought a lot of change in my game, she said.
Sreeja would be participating in both the team and individual events and is definitely high on confidence as she has hit a purple patch this year.
"It's my debut Olympic Games but I think I am well prepared for the tournament. I just want to play my best in whichever event I am playing and just want to create the maximum number of upsets."

Both Indian men's and women's teams have secured a historic qualification in the team event at the Paris Olympics.
In 2022, Sreeja had teamed up with Sharath to win the mixed doubles gold in her first-ever Commonwealth Games appearance in Birmingham.
Sreeja, who had upset World No. 2 Wang Yidi of China at the 2023 ITTF World Team Championships, began the year by winning the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi 2024 singles title in January and added another crown in Beirut two months later.
The Hyderabad-based paddler defeated upcoming Chinese player Ding Yijie in the singles final at the WTT Contender in Lagos and then combined with compatriot Archana Kamath to win a doubles crown.
The former national champion also credited UTT experience for her overall development.
Topics : 2024 Olympics Indian sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon