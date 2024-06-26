Business Standard
Delhi's Tulika Maan secures Paris Olympics quota for India in Judo

The Delhi girl was ranked 36th with 1345 points

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Tulika Maan on Tuesday secured a Paris Olympics quota for India in judo. (PTI Photo/R Se)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Tulika Maan on Tuesday secured a Paris Olympics quota for India in judo, according to the international body's list.
International Judo Federation (IJF) on Tuesday published a list of judokas who have qualified for the Paris Games and 25-year-old Tulika's name featured in the +78 kg category.
The Delhi girl was ranked 36th with 1345 points.
The qualification period was between June 22, 2022 and June 23, 2024.
"The next step will take place on July 2 when the NOCs (National Olympic Committees) will have to nominate which athletes will represent them, knowing that only one judoka per NOC can participate in the Games in each weight category," the IJF said on its website.
"In other words, if a country has several judoka qualified in a given weight category, only one can be chosen to participate this summer."

A country can enter a maximum of 14 judokas, seven each for both men and women per bodyweight category. France, as host country, received a spot in all the 14 individual events, while 15 places are entitled to the eligible NOCs through universality quotas awarded by the Tripartite Commission.
The remaining judokas underwent a qualifying process to secure a spot in their respective weight category for the Olympics through the world ranking list prepared by the IJF.
Sushila Devi Likmabam was India's only participant in Judo at the Tokyo Olympics. She could not get past the opening round in the women's 48kg division.

