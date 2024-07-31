Business Standard
Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 31, live time (IST), streaming

India at Olympics: Lakshya Sen to PV Sindhu - check India's schedule, live match timings on Day 5 of the Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: India matches on July 31

Paris Olympics 2024: India matches on July 31

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024, no medal matches are scheduled for India, but several star players will be in action, aiming to advance further in the sporting extravaganza. Two of India's bronze medalists from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will compete on this day. PV Sindhu will seek to secure her place in the women's singles badminton quarterfinals, with her match starting at 12:50 PM IST. Lovlina Borgohain will also aim to reach the quarterfinals of the women's 75kg boxing event, with her bout scheduled for 3:50 PM IST.


Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY

In addition, in men's singles badminton, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will look to advance to the quarterfinals by winning their final group stage matches. Nishant Dev will compete in the men's 71kg boxing round of 16 at 12:30 AM IST (August 1).
In shooting, India's most successful sport in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aishwary Pratap Singh and Swapnil Kusale will participate in the men's 50m rifle three-position event, which is India's first event of the day at 12:30 PM IST. In archery, Deepika Kumari will compete in the women's singles, while Tarundeep Rai will participate in the men's singles 1/32 qualifications. Additionally, following Manika Batra's strong performance on Monday, her teammate Sreeja Akula will also aim to advance to the Round of 16 at 2:30 PM IST.

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 31
Indian events Athletes Time (IST)
Shooting (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Quaiication) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale) 12:30
Badminton (Women's Singles) PV Sindhu 12:50
Badminton (Men's Singles) Lakshya Sen 13:40
Table Tennis (Women's Singles) Sreeja Akula 14:30
Boxing (Women's 75kg; RO16) Lovlina Borgohin 15:50
Archery (Women's Individual) Deepika Kumari 15:56
Archery (Men's Individual) Trundeep Rai 21:28
Badminton (Men's Singles) HS Prannoy 23:00
Boxing (Men's 71kg; RO16) Nishant Dev 00:34 (Aug 1)

Which TV channels will live telecast the July 31, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels will all broadcast live coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Where to watch live streaming of the July 31, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?  
The Jio Cinema app and website will offer live streaming of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Topics : PV Sindhu Olympics 2024 Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

