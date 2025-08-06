Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Trump sets up task force to prepare for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

Trump sets up task force to prepare for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

The 2028 Games will be the first Olympics to be hosted by the US since the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah

Olympics rings

Olympics. Photo: X

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Tuesday established a task force on the 2028 Olympic Games being held in Los Angeles that he said would ensure the event is "safe, seamless and historically successful".

The 2028 Games will be the first Olympics to be hosted by the US since the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"The LA Olympics is shaping up to be a wonderful moment for America. It is going to be incredible. It is so exciting," Trump said as he signed an executive order at the White House establishing the task force.

The White House did not immediately release the text of the order or details about the task force's work.

 

At the event, Trump praised Gene Sykes, chair of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee board of directors, for the USOPC's move to effectively bar transgender women from competing in women's sports.

Also Read

olympics, LA 2028

Trump to sign order creating task force for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Swimming, TOKYO olympics

Rowdy Gaines calls for overhaul as USA swimming falters in Singapore

India vs Pakistan cricket at Olympics 2028

IND vs PAK cricket at Olympics 2028? How many teams qualified for LA Games?

Olympics rings

Positive on India hosting 2036 Olympics, but prediction premature: IOA CEO

Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

Appointment of IOA CEO awaits EC ratification, announcement Thursday

"The United States will not let men steal trophies from women at the 2028 Olympics," Trump said.

He questioned why he did not hear applause from the room when he praised Sykes for it, and then received some claps from some people in the room.

Trump "considers it a great honour to oversee this global sporting spectacle", White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, calling sports one of the president's "greatest passions".

LA28 president and chair Casey Wasserman said the task force "marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028".

During a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the task force would "coordinate across federal, state and local agencies to ensure streamlined visa processes, robust security and efficient transportation".

Members of the task force include Vice President J D Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, among others, Trump announced on Tuesday.

Along with the 2028 Summer Games, Trump has said that the 2026 FIFA World Cup being hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico is among the events he is most looking forward to in his second term.

In preparation for next year's competition, the governments of all three countries on Tuesday said they had held the first meeting of a trilateral coordinating council of government officials, industry leaders and security professionals discussing a variety of issues, including preparedness for any security threats ahead of the World Cup.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Olympics rings

India's doping crisis is threatening its dream of hosting 2036 Olympicspremium

From hockey team's gold rush at Olympics and Kapil Dev holding aloft Prudential World Cup to Neeraj Chopra's superlative throw in Tokyo, here's India's journey via 50 milestones in sports since 1975

Decoded: Khelo Bharat Niti & its vision to reshape Indian sports ecosystem

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Govt begins 2036 Olympics prep, India to be in top 5 in medal tally: Shah

Pakistan hockey team's visa controversy

Sports visa controversy: Why can't India deny a visa to Pakistani athletes?

Olympics rings

IOC to India on hosting 2036 Olympics: 'First, put your house in order'

Topics : Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon