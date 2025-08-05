Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 07:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump to sign order creating task force for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Trump to sign order creating task force for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Trump has been an enthusiastic booster for major international sporting events scheduled to occur in the US under his watch, boasting about both the Olympics and the 2026 FIFA World Cup

olympics, LA 2028

Trump tapped a similar task force earlier this year for the World Cup that will be hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico next year | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Hadriana Lowenkron
 
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday establishing a task force for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, which will be held in Los Angeles during his term.
“During his first term, President Trump was instrumental in securing America’s bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, adding that the president would work to make the event “the most exciting and memorable in history.”
 
“The President considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle in his second term,” according to her statement Monday. 
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Why isn't Trump pressuring China as hard: Expert on India tariff threat

donald trump

Trump threatens to 'substantially' raise tariffs on India over Russian oil

Manila: President Donald Trump, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the ASEAN Summit at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017

'EU, US import Russian goods but target us': India defends oil purchase

Switzerland flag

Swiss scramble to avert Trump's 39% tariff ahead of looming deadline

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to replace Fed, labour chief amid row over jobs data, rate policy

The executive order creating the task force was first reported by Reuters.
 
Trump has been an enthusiastic booster for major international sporting events scheduled to occur in the US under his watch, boasting about both the Olympics and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 
 
“I got the World Cup and I have the Olympics and I did it,” Trump said at an event in Iowa in July. 
 
Trump tapped a similar task force earlier this year for the World Cup that will be hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico next year, appointing Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — one of the president’s staunchest allies — to be its director. 
 
That task force was established to coordinate departments and agencies across the federal government to assist in organizing and carrying out the World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, a separate tournament that was held earlier this year. 
 
Both the Olympics and the World Cup are expected to draw large numbers of spectators — as well as many international tourists — bringing logistical and security challenges. Some Trump administration critics have expressed concerns that his effort to crack down on undocumented immigration and restrict travel from some countries could complicate efforts to host those sporting events. Trump has promised he will facilitate travel and visa access for World Cup teams and supporters.
 
The president has regularly attended premier sporting events since his return to office, including the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, a UFC fight, the NCAA men’s wrestling championships and the FIFA Club World Cup final, which took place in New Jersey. 
 
And he often weighs in sports-world controversies. Trump blasted the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics in Paris as “a disgrace” over a performance that some viewers believed to be a depiction of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper,” even though organizers denied there was a religious reference.

More From This Section

Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein victims oppose Trump-era push to unseal grand jury documents

jair bolsonaro, ex-president of brazil

Brazil's Supreme Court orders house arrest for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Year after uprising, Bangladesh struggles to find political stability

US China flag, US-China flag

China pushes back at US demands to stop buying Russian, Iranian oil

Boeing

Boeing fighter jet workers plan to strike after rejecting labour deal

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Los Angeles Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon