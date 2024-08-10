Business Standard
Your life is inspirational: PM to Olympic medal winning grappler Sehrawat

Congratulating the 21-year-old over phone, PM noted that Sehrawat was youngest of the Indian medal-winners in this Olympic games, and said his feat will continue to bring country joy for a long time

Aman, wrestling, 57kg wrestling

The U-23 world champion was the lone Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Games and he did not disappoint, winning 13-5 in the bronze play-off.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded wrestler Aman Sehrawat for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and said his life is inspirational for others.
Congratulating the 21-year-old athlete over the phone, he noted that Sehrawat was the youngest of the Indian medal-winners in this Olympic games, and said his feat will continue to bring the country joy for a long time.
"Your life is inspirational for the people of the country," the prime minister said.
Modi noted that Sehrawat lost his parents at a young age and has devoted himself to wrestling.
Sehrawat conveyed his thanks to the prime minister for all the facilities given to him and expressed confidence about winning the gold medal in the next Olympic games.
Sehrawat won bronze by defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the men's 57kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympic Games on Friday.
The U-23 world champion was the lone Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Games and he did not disappoint, winning 13-5 in the bronze play-off.


First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

