close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

22-member Indian squad announced for Round 2 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers

Indian Women's Team head coach Thomas Dennerby has announced the 22-member squad that will travel to Uzbekistan for the Round 2 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers.

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Football
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Women's Team head coach Thomas Dennerby has announced the 22-member squad that will travel to Uzbekistan for the Round 2 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers.
The Blue Tigresses have been clubbed in Group C of the Round 2 qualifiers, alongside Japan on October 26, Vietnam on October 29, and Uzbekistan on November 1. The team that finishes at the top of the three groups, and the best out of the three runners-ups will make it to Round 3 of the qualifiers, according to a press release from All India Football Federation (AIFF).
While India (ranked 61) is set to face some tough opponents, all of whom are ranked higher than the Blue Tigresses - Japan (8), Vietnam (34), Uzbekistan (50) - Dennerby feels that his wards are a much stronger unit now, than they were before.
"Of course, Japan is a very strong side, and Vietnam and Uzbekistan are also higher ranked than us, but we will do whatever we can to qualify," he said. "I guess it's going to be tough to beat Japan for the top spot. So realistically, we should be very happy with second place," added Dennerby.
Indian Women's Team squad: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi Hemam, Astam Oraon, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Bala Devi Ngangom, Sanju, Manisha Kalyan. Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby.

Also Read

AIFF re-appoints Dennerby as women's team coach ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

Int'l Olympic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh to witness mega jogging event

Thomas Cook India's Q4 total income rises 150% to Rs 1,300 crore

India concede late to lose 1-2 to China in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Three Indians secure medals at Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior C'ships

How a heady mix of IPL & Kohli helped cricket secure 2028 LA Olympics berth

India women team excited to play cricket at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

India's compound archers disappointed after 2028 Olympics snub

Cricket among five sports included in Los Angeles Olympics 2028 programme

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Olympic Games All India Football Federation India football

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesIndia vs New Zealand Live ScoreWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon