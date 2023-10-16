close
Cricket among five sports included in Los Angeles Olympics 2028 programme

"Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28," posted the IOC on X, formerly Twitter

cricket, LA 2028 Olympics

An LA2028 sign is seen at the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games, in Los Angeles, California (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Cricket was on Monday officially included in the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles, marking the sport's return to the Summer Games after 123 years.
Besides cricket, which will be played in T20 format, the other sports approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during its 141st session, were squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football.
"The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session.
"Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28," posted the IOC on X, formerly Twitter.
The proposal to include the five sports recommended by LA28 Organising Committee was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members, who participated in voting.
IOC president Thomas Bach made the announcement of cricket's inclusion along with other sport after the recommendation of the Executive Board was put to vote through raise of hands.
"I welcome all of you to the Olympic program," said Bach.
Cricket has been played in the Olympics only once before, in Paris in 1900, when England defeated France.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Olympics Cricket IOC International Olympic Committee Los Angeles

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

