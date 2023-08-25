World Athletics 2023: Neeraj Chopra live match time streaming in India

Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign in the World Athletics Championship 2023 today (August 25) in the javelin throw event at 1:40 PM IST. Neeraj and three two Indian javelin throwers - Manu DP and Kishore Jena.

While Neeraj and Manu are in Group A, Kishore Jena is placed in Group B.

In the javelin throw qualifying event, the athletes in Group A will be in action during the morning session in Budapest. While the athletes placed in Group B will be in action during the evening session, night as per Indian Standard Time.

Despite two other Indian athletes being in contention, Neeraj Chopra is still the biggest medal hope for India as the silver medalist from Eugene 2022. 25-year-old Neeraj will aim to make it Gold when he takes the Javelin in his hands at Budapest’s National Athletics Centre in Hungry.

Why is Neeraj Chopra the best bet at World Athletics 2023?

Having won the Olympics gold in 2021, Neeraj managed to win silver in 2022 World Athletics Championships. In 2023, he has remained undefeated, winning the Doha Diamond League [88.67m] in May and the Lausanne Diamond League [87.66m] in June on his way to Budapest.

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in the Javelin throw event?

Golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be in action today (August 25).

At what time does Neeraj Chopra's javeliv throw event start in World Athletics Championships 2023?

The first session of the javelin throw qualifying round will begin at 1:40 PM IST. Neeraj Chopra will be in action after 1:50 PM IST today.

Which TV channels will live telecast of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India?

Sports18 will live broadcast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event will be available on Jio Cinema.