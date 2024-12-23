Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 04:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Ace shuttler PV Sindhu marries Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur; photos viral

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu marries Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur; photos viral

In Udaipur, badminton icon PV Sindhu wed Venkata Datta Sai in a lavish Telugu ceremony. The couple tied the knot in accordance with traditional rituals before their December 24 reception in Hyderabad

PV Sindhu marries Venkata Datta

PV Sindhu marries Venkata Datta

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Udaipur on Sunday, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and her fiancé Venkata Datta Sai tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows in front of their relatives and close friends while wearing exquisite traditional wedding clothing. 
 
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jodhpur's Minister of Culture and Tourism, was also present at the happy occasion and posted the first wedding photo to his X (formerly Twitter) account. On Saturday, Sindhu and Dutta, an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies based in Hyderabad, got engaged. 
 
Shekhawat wrote on X, "Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.” 
 
 

Also Read

PV Sindhu

Olympian PV Sindhu joins wellness brand Hoop as investor, brand ambassador

Donald Trump

Decoded: Why Donald Trump wants to retake control of Panama Canal

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating after taking wicket at Perth. (Photo: PTI)

IND vs AUS: Tackle Bumrah with discipline, not aggression, says Katich

Credit Card

Paying rent with credit cards? Convenience versus costs & risks

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

Sugar production to hit by weather, export prospects dwindle: Isma

PV Sindhu marries Venkata Datta: Inside the wedding 

A lively Sangeet ceremony kicked off the wedding celebrations on December 20. The next day, there were Haldi, Pellikuthuru, and Mehendi ceremonies. Sindhu looked elegant in a gorgeous cream-colored saree for the main ceremony, and her husband matched her outfit with a cream sherwani.
 
According to Sindhu's father, the wedding plans came together in less than a month, despite the fact that the families had known one another for a long time. Given Sindhu's already full training and competition schedule for the next season, the pair made a calculated decision about the timing. The festivities will continue on December 24 when the couple throws a reception party in Hyderabad, Sindhu's hometown.

Who is Venkata Datta Sai, PV Sindhu’s husband?

Venkata Datta Sai, the groom, is an entrepreneur from Hyderabad who works as the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies. Datta Sai, who is known for being quiet, has mostly avoided the spotlight but has drawn attention since the wedding announcement.
 

More From This Section

Mirabai Chanu, Mirabai, Chanu

Mirabai Chanu and the struggle for glory in 2024 in Indian weightlifting

Momentum Motorsports was pleased to take home the team championship with 63 points to its kitty.

Liron Jaden wins Novice Cup, Momentum Motorsport clinches team championship

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Chess star Tania Sachdev seeks recognition; Delhi CM Atishi responds

US Open

Max Purcell, US Open doubles champion, suspended for doping violation

Boxing

Coaching crisis, Olympic setbacks mark a disastrous year for Indian boxing

Topics : P V Sindhu World Badminton Championships Weddings Udaipur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon