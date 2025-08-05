Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Ahmedabad to host CWG 2030 review team from Commonwealth Sport body

Ahmedabad to host CWG 2030 review team from Commonwealth Sport body

The delegation arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and is also scheduled to hold talks with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2030

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s aspirations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games have gained significant momentum as a delegation from Commonwealth Sport prepares for an official inspection visit to Ahmedabad. Led by Darren Hall, director of games for the global body, the team will be in the city from August 5 to 7. The three-day visit will involve detailed venue inspections and high-level meetings with Gujarat government officials, a critical step in India’s bid process.
 
The delegation arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and is also scheduled to hold talks with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). With Canada recently withdrawing from the race, India has emerged as a strong contender to host the prestigious multi-sport event, and the Ahmedabad visit is being seen as a vital checkpoint in that journey. 
 

Delegation to assess readiness

The visiting team, representing Commonwealth Sport (formerly known as the Commonwealth Games Federation), will examine the city’s proposed infrastructure and logistical capabilities. Ahmedabad has been identified as the proposed host city in India’s official expression of interest (EOI) for the 2030 Games.
 
An official familiar with the visit confirmed the timeline, stating that the team will begin its city tour on Tuesday and will evaluate potential venues and support systems during the three-day visit.

Also Read

Mizuho Bank

Mizuho Bank to hire Mashreqbank PSC's corporate banking India head

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO shares to list on August 6: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Supreme Court, SC

SC cancels bail granted to Dheeraj Wadhawan in multi-crore loan scam case

construction

GPT Infraprojects rallies 9% as Q1 profit zooms 40% YoY; declares dividend

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 300 pts; Nifty below 24,650; OMCs, IT stocks drag; BSE down 5%

IOA, Gujarat officials in focus

Prior to the Ahmedabad leg, the delegation held preliminary discussions with IOA officials in New Delhi. Sources indicate that a larger Commonwealth Sport delegation is expected to return later this month for further evaluations. Meanwhile, Gujarat’s administrative machinery is preparing to showcase Ahmedabad’s readiness to host a sporting event of this scale.

Final bid deadline nears

India must submit its final bid proposal by August 31, after which Commonwealth Sport’s general assembly will decide the host nation in November during a meeting in Glasgow.
 
According to IOA executive member Harpal Singh, the selection will focus on factors like sustainability, regional accessibility and flexibility in hosting models—criteria that India is confident of meeting.

More From This Section

Aman Sehrawat (Pic-Twitter)

World Wrestling Championship 2025: Check full list of Indian participants

Anurag Thakur,Anurag,Anurag Thakur rally

Anurag Thakur back in BFI poll fray as camp challenges constitution edits

Indian hockey team

Indian Hockey team announces 24-man squad for Australia tour 2025

Iga Swiatek

Clara Tauson stuns Swiatek to enter Montreal WTA 1000 quarterfinals

Divya Deshmukh

Divya Deshmukh says Chess WC triumph was stressful, needed stamina

Topics : Commonwealth Games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon