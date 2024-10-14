All India FIDE Rating Open Chess: Shraddha beats Kirti in third round

Shraddha Padvekar (3 points) defeated Woman Candidate Master Kriti Patel (2 points) in a third-round match of the All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament here on Sunday.
The Palghar-based Shraddha (rating 1588) started with the English opening, while Kirti (1829) opted for a neo-Catalan defence in their contest.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shraddha was able to come out on top against Kirti, who had recorded impressive victories earlier, to win in 63 moves on the sixth board.
Delhi's Arena International Master Saikat Nath (2 points) and Mumbai's International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni (2 points) maintained their winning form, recording their third successive wins.
AIM Nath (1829) defeated Mumbai's Shravana Agraval (1582) on the seventh board, while IM Vikramaditya (2185) brushed aside the challenge from Agharkar Shriyans (1612) on the top board.
Top 10 results (round-3): Agharkar Shriyans (2) lost to IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (2) 0-1; Atharv Soni (2) drew with Shubham Baviskar (2) 0.5-0.5; Shubham Kanade (2) lost to Yash Watarkar (2) 0-1; Sanjeev Mishra (2) beat Hridaan A Shah (2) 1-0; Manya Balani (2) lost to Arnav Kherdekar (2) 0-1; Shraddha Padvekar (2) beat WCM Kriti Patel (2) 1-0; AIM Saikat Nath (2) beat Shravana Agraval (2) 1-0; Yuti Patel (2) beat Yash Kapadi (2) 1-0; Om Gada (2) beat Dhruv Tahilianey (2) 1-0; Sunil Vaidya (2) lost to Darsh Shetty (2) 0-1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)