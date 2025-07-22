Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anush Agarwalla with his mare Floriana wins dressage event in Germany

Anush Agarwalla with his mare Floriana wins dressage event in Germany

Anush Agarwalla

Anush Agarwalla. File Photo: X

Press Trust of India Hofgeismar (Germany)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Anush Agarwalla won the the dressage event of the Jubilaumsturnier Hofgeismar Open to record his maiden victory with his mare Floriana here.

Agarwalla, who represented the country at the Paris Olympics, recorded an impressive 69.891 per cent points to finish atop in the six-member field with each of the other competitors being from Germany.

Pia Piotrowski and Katharina Hemmer finished second and third respectively.

The win marked the first triumph for the pair at the S level as it also was only the second time Agarwalla and his seven-year-old mare were competing in an event.

"I'm incredibly proud of Floriana, this was only her second S competition and she handled it with maturity beyond her years," Agarwalla said in a release.

 

"Winning here is a special moment for both of us. I want to sincerely thank Anna Scholermann for her constant guidance, training, and belief in us. This is just the beginning for Floriana, and I'm excited about what the future holds," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

