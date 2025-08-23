Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Arjun-Elavenil pair clinch Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event

Arjun-Elavenil pair clinch Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event

India's Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan bagged the gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team event of 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan here on Saturday.

Elavenil mixed team

Elavenil mixed team

Press Trust of India Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan bagged the gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team event of 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan here on Saturday.

The Indian pair outclassed China's Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng 17-11 to finish on top of the podium. 

The Chinese pair was leading in the initial round but the Indians, who faltered early with shots of 9.5 and 10.1, made a stirring comeback in the later rounds to claim the gold.

It was the second gold medal for Elavenil in the event after finishing on top the table in the 10m air rifle women's competition.

 

Earlier, the Indian trio of Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, and Kiran Jadhav had clinched the team gold in men's 10m Air Rifle event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vishal TK

Vishal targets podium at 2026 CWG and Asian Games after record feat

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka faces US Open test to end 2025 without a Grand Slam title

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India's full schedule

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India squad, full schedule and live streaming

Janice Tjen

Janice Tjen enters US Open singles main draw, first Indonesian in 21 years

Weightlifting

Bangladesh opts out of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Ahmedabad

Topics : Shooting Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon