Sabalenka faces US Open test to end 2025 without a Grand Slam title

Sabalenka faces US Open test to end 2025 without a Grand Slam title

The US Open has been good to Sabalenka, last year she lifted her maiden title here, and now she returns with the crown to defend.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Aryna Sabalenka enters Flushing Meadows as the reigning US Open champion and current world No.1, yet she carries the unusual burden of potentially finishing the year without a single Grand Slam title. For a player who has set the standard on tour through 2024, the lack of a major trophy so far makes New York a defining test.
 
A Familiar but Unforgiving Stage 
The US Open has been good to Sabalenka, last year she lifted her maiden title here, and now she returns with the crown to defend. Unlike her rivals, she has already proven herself under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. However, that familiarity comes with added scrutiny: as the top-ranked player, every opponent sees her as the one to beat. 
 
 
The Slam Drought Dilemma 

Sabalenka’s season has been filled with deep runs and consistency, but no Slam triumphs. Madison Keys stunned her in Cincinnati, and near-misses at other majors have created a narrative of frustration. Losing her world No.1 ranking to Iga Swiatek on October 21 would only amplify the disappointment of a season that has promised much but still feels incomplete.
 
Rivals Closing In 
Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina have all captured majors in the past two years, ensuring the women’s game remains wide open. Gauff thrives on hard courts, Swiatek looks sharp after Wimbledon success, and Rybakina has the tools to punish anyone on her day. For Sabalenka, this means there’s no margin for error if she wants to silence doubts.
 
Defining Her Legacy 
At 27, Sabalenka is no longer just chasing breakthrough moments, she is protecting her place among the game’s elite. Another Slamless season would be a stark contrast to her 2023 triumphs and could dent the aura she has built as the most consistent force on tour. The US Open, therefore, isn’t just about defending her crown, it’s about proving she can deliver when it matters most

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

