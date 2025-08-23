Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Bangladesh opts out of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Ahmedabad

Bangladesh opts out of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Ahmedabad

Bangladesh has refused to participate in the tournament, the Indian Weightlifting Federation said on Friday

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

The upcoming Commonwealth Senior, Junior & Youth Weightlifting Championships will see 291 athletes from 28 countries competing for medals but  Bangladesh has refused to participate in the tournament, the Indian Weightlifting Federation said on Friday.

The event will be held here from August 25-30.

The championship, a qualifier event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow, will take place at the newly built Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in the Naranpura area of the city, announced president of IWLF, Sahdev Yadav.

"As many as 291 athletes from 28 Commonwealth countries, including 44 from India, will participate in this mega sporting event where 144 medals - 72 for men and 72 for women - are at stake in different categories," said Yadav while addressing a press conference.

 

One of the biggest highlights of the championship will be the participation of Olympic silver medallist Mirabhai Chanu.

He added that 50 International Technical Officials (ITOs) will remain present to ensure the highest standards of fair play and conduct of the competition.

Yadav said Pakistan as well as Bangladesh have not sent their athletes for this sporting event.

While the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has suspended Pakistan following doping charges against their athletes in the recent past, Bangladesh has chosen not to send its athletes, said Yadav.

"Pakistan and Bangladesh are not participating in this championship. While there is a ban on Pakistani weightlifters by the international body, Bangladesh has chosen not to send their athletes" said Yadav.

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

