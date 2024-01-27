Around 700 wrestlers to compete in senior nationals in Pune: WFI President

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) then on the behest of the ministry formed a three-member panel to manage the day-to-day affairs of WFI

Around 700 grapplers, representing all affiliated state units except Punjab and Odisha, will participate in the Senior National

Championship in Pune from Monday, the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said on Saturday.

The national body was suspended by the Sports Ministry on December 24, just three days after it held its election for violating its own constitution after it announced to host the 2023 age group nationals in Gonda, UP in last week of December.

The Sports Ministry had said that the Nationals organised by WFI will not recognised.

However, WFI remains defiant.

"The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is organising its 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Free Style, Greco Roman & Women Wrestling. The Championship is being organised by the Maharashtra Rajya Kushtigiri Sangh at Pune from 29th to 31st January 2024," said WFI president Sanjay Singh in a statement.

"Around 700 Wrestlers across the country are participating in this mega event. All affiliated state units of Wrestling Federation of India have entered its teams for participation in the event except Punjab & Odisha."



The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) then on the behest of the ministry formed a three-member panel to manage the day-to-day affairs of WFI.

The ad-hoc body, led by Bhupendra Singh Bajwa, then announced a separate senior national championships to be held in Jaipur from February 2-5.