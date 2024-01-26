Sensex (    %)
                        
WPL 2024: Chamari Athapaththu replaces Lauren Bell in UP Warriorz squad

Athapaththu has been signed for her base price of Rs 30 lakh, the WPL said in a statement

Photo: WPLT20.com

Photo: WPLT20.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

English fast bowler Lauren Bell has withdrawn from the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League with UP Warriorz on Friday naming Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu as her replacement.
Athapaththu has been signed for her base price of Rs 30 lakh, the WPL said in a statement.
Among the most powerful hitters in the game, the Sri Lankan captain is also one of the most experienced players having featured in over 120 T20Is.
Known for her attacking batting, Athapaththu is the only Lankan woman to have scored a century in T20Is.
Athapaththu, who won the Player of the Tournament award having scored 552 runs in the last edition of the Women's Big Bash League, was snubbed during the WPL auction in December which surprised many.
The WPL 2 will be held from February 23 to March 17 in Delhi and Bengaluru.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

