Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs China final live time, streaming

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs China final live time, streaming

On Tuesday, India will aim to secure their record-extending fifth Asian Champions Trophy title, while China will hope to secure their first

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and China, the teams who started their 2024 Asian Champions Trophy campaign against each other, will end their campaign together when they square off once again in the final on Tuesday, September 17, at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, Mongolia, China. The defending champions, India, will be playing their record sixth final, while hosts China will be featuring in their maiden Asian Champions Trophy final.

Harmanpreet and company will head to the final undefeated as they beat China 3-0, Japan 5-1, Malaysia 8-1, Korea 3-1, and Pakistan 2-1 in the group stage before beating Korea 4-1 in the semifinal. On the other hand, China beat Malaysia 4-2 and Japan 2-0, while losing 0-3 to India, 2-3 to Korea, and 1-5 to Pakistan, before beating Pakistan 1 (2)-1 (0) in the semifinal to book their place in the final.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Also on Tuesday, the two losing semifinalists, Pakistan and Korea, will face each other in the third-place play-off match.

Why China could upset India?

While the men in blue will be the obvious favourites to win the final on Tuesday, they would not want to take China lightly. The hosts, despite losing to India to start their campaign, beat Malaysia and Japan quite convincingly during the group stage, while pushing Korea to their absolute limit before going down by just one goal. They also lost to Pakistan 5-1 during the group stage but defeated them in the semifinal to qualify for the final. So, despite being a small team, China possesses the capability to pull off an upset if their stars align. With their quick counterattacks, they can test the Indian defence in the final. The hosts will also have a 'nothing to lose and everything to gain' situation against Craig Fulton’s men on Tuesday, making them the ultimate dark horse in the title match.

India vs China hockey head-to-head (overall)

More From This Section

Aman Sehrawat Paris Olympics

Wrestlers Sakshi, Aman, and Geeta launch Wrestling Champions Super League

Formula 1

McLaren boss Zak Brown calls the ongoing Formula 1 season the best

D Gukesh,Gukesh

Ding Liren picks Gukesh as favourite in their World Championship clash

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final schedule and timetable

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 final, live match timings, streaming

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal full schedule, time, streaming


In the head-to-head records, the men in blue lead the Chinese side by a landslide margin.
  • Total matches: 23
  • India won: 17
  • China won: 3
  • Draw: 3
India vs China hockey head-to-head in Asian Champions Trophy

India and China have faced each other six times in the Asian Champions Trophy, with the Indian side coming out victorious on five occasions.
  • Total matches: 6
  • India won: 5
  • China won: 1
  • Draw: 0
India squad
 
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh

China squad
 
Ao Weibao, Ao Yang, Chao Jieming, Chen Benhai, Chen Chongcong, Chen Qijun, Deng Jingwen, E Kaimin, E Wenhui, Gao Jiesheng, He Yonghua, Huang Ziyang, Lin Changliang, Lu Yuanlin, Meng Dihao, Meng Nan, Wang Caiyu, Wang Weihao, Zhang Taozhu, Zhu Xiaotong

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final be played?
 
The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will be played on Tuesday, September 17.

What time will the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match begin on September 17?
 
The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on September 17.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match in India?
 
The live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy final match between India and China will be available on Sony Sports Networks in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match in India?
 
The live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy final match between India and China will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Also Read

Indian hockey team

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals HIGHLIGHTS: India beat Korea 4-1 to play China in finals

India vs Korea semi-final

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Korea semi-final live time, streaming

Asian Champions Trophy

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: India beat rivals Pakistan 2-1, continue winning run

India vs Pakistan

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Pakistan hockey live time, streaming

Indian Hockey Team

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India look to continue supremacy over PAK

Topics : Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy Indian Hockey Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon