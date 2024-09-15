Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Korea semi-final live time, streaming

The playoffs of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy are all set to begin on Monday, September 16, with two semi-finals and the fifth-place playoff scheduled to take place. One of the biggest games of the day will be the defending champions India taking on the 2021 champions Korea in the hope of extending their title run at least till the finals a day later on Tuesday, September 17. India finished first in the points table, while Korea finished fourth to get the payoffs qualification. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The journey to the semi-finals has been completely different for the two teams. The men in blue will be heading into the semi-finals with a 100 per cent win record in the competition, while Korea had to wait till the final matchday to book their tickets to the playoffs.





2024 Asian Champions Trophy Points Table Harmanpreet Singh-led team India started their campaign with a 3-0 win over the hosts China, before defeating Japan 5-1 and annihilating the 2023 finalists Korea 8-1 to confirm their place in the semi-finals. However, despite getting the early qualification, Craig Fulton and company were in no mood to slow down, as they then defeated Malaysia 3-1 and Pakistan 2-1 to end their group stage with a perfect win record. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh is currently the leading goalscorer for India, with five goals to his name.

On the other hand, the Korean side started their campaign with back-to-back draws against Japan (5-5) and Pakistan (2-2) before defeating hosts China 3-2 to secure their first win of the competition. However, they then lost to India but played a 3-3 draw against Malaysia to secure their place in the semi-finals. Korea will be the ultimate underdog in the game, as they will have the services of Y Jihun against India, who is currently the leading goalscorer in the competition with seven goals to his name.

India vs Korea head-to-head in Asian Champions Trophy

India and Korea will face each other for the eighth time in the Asian Champions Trophy when they lock horns during the semi-finals, with the Korean side still looking for their first win over the men in blue in the competition.

Total matches: 7

7 India won: 5

5 Korea won: 0

0 Draw: 2

2 Last match result: India 3-1 Korea (Asian Champions Trophy 2024, Group Stage)



India squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Suraj Karkera, Raj Kumar Pal, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Nilakanta Sharma, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Uttam Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh

Korea squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Kim Jaehan, Lee Gangsan, Park Geonwoo, Kim Sunghyun, Kim Junghoo, Oh Daewon, Lee Jungjun, Kim Minkwon, Hyun Jigwang, Park Cheoleon, Kim Hyeonhong, Sim Jaewon, Kong Yoonho, Lee Hyeseung, Oh Seyong, Jung Hyunho, Yang Jihun, Cheon Min Su, Bae Soung Min, Bae Jongsuk

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Korea semi-final live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Korea semi-final match take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

The match between India and Korea will be played in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Monday, September 16.

What time will the semi-final match between India and Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 16?

The semi-final match between India and Korea will start at 3:30 PM IST in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on September 16.

Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final match between India and Korea be available in India?

The live telecast of the semi-final match between India and Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final match between India and Korea be available in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final match between India and Korea will be available on the SonyLIV app.