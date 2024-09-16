Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK vs CHN at 1 PM IST; IND vs KOR at 3:30 PM
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: The defending champions, India, will look to extend their title defence by entering the finals of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on Monday.
The 2024 Asian Champions Trophy has finally entered its final stage, with the two semifinal matches set to take place on Monday, September 16. In the first semifinal, three-time champions Pakistan will take on hosts China at 1 PM IST, while in the second semifinal, the defending champions India will face the 2021 champions Korea from 3:30 PM IST.
The Indian hockey team will have the upper hand when they take the field for the second semifinal, as the Men in Blue are the only team to enter the knockout stage by winning all five group stage games. They also have a strong head-to-head record against the Korean side in the Asian Champions Trophy.
In the seven encounters these two teams have played in the competition so far, India has won five, while two games ended in a draw.
However, Korea will fancy their chances with striker Y Jihun, who is currently the highest goal-scorer in the tournament with seven goals to his name.
Apart from the semifinals, Japan and 2023 finalists Malaysia will face each other in the fifth-place playoff match at 11 AM IST.
2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy semifinal 1 live streaming and telecast
Pakistan vs China will face off in the first semifinal at 1 PM IST. PAK vs CHN hockey live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV application and website. The live telecast of the Pakistan vs China hockey match will be available on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD.
2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy semifinal 2 live streaming and telecast
India vs Korea will face off in the second semifinal at 3:30 PM IST. IND vs KOR hockey live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV application and website. The live telecast of the India vs Korea hockey match will be available on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD.
12:38 PM
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK vs CHN up next
The first semifinal match between Pakistan and China is up next.
12:23 PM
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: Japan finishes 5th
Japan scores in their last attempt and win the 5th/6th place playoff match in penalty shootout.
Japan 4 | 2 Malaysia in penalty shootout
Japan 4 | 2 Malaysia in penalty shootout
12:22 PM
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: Japan leading
Japan goalkeeper makes a brilliant save. Advantage in Japan's favour after four attempts on goal.
Malaysia 2 -3 Japan.
12:21 PM
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: Shootout- scores level
After three attempts each, Malaysia 2 -2 Japan.
12:20 PM
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: Shootout- scores level
After two attempts, Japan and Korea have score a goal each.
12:13 PM
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: Shoot-out up next
The 5th place play-ff match between Japan and Malaysia ends 4-4 after the regulation 60 minutes. The match will now be decided in a shoot-out.
12:11 PM
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: Japan levels score
Japan scored with two minutes for full time against Malaysia to bring the scoreline to 4-4.
12:07 PM
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: MAL vs JPN
Malaysia is leading Japan 4-3 in the 5th place play-off match with three minutes to go in the match.
12:03 PM
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals
Welcome to the live of 2024 Asian Champions 2024 semifinals. Pakistan will face hosts China in the first semifinal. The defending champions India will then face 2021 champions Korea in the second semifinal. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
