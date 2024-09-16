Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK vs CHN at 1 PM IST; IND vs KOR at 3:30 PM

The 2024 Asian Champions Trophy has finally entered its final stage, with the two semifinal matches set to take place on Monday, September 16. In the first semifinal, three-time champions Pakistan will take on hosts China at 1 PM IST, while in the second semifinal, the defending champions India will face the 2021 champions Korea from 3:30 PM IST.

The Indian hockey team will have the upper hand when they take the field for the second semifinal, as the Men in Blue are the only team to enter the knockout stage by winning all five group stage games. They also have a strong head-to-head record against the Korean side in the Asian Champions Trophy.

In the seven encounters these two teams have played in the competition so far, India has won five, while two games ended in a draw.

However, Korea will fancy their chances with striker Y Jihun, who is currently the highest goal-scorer in the tournament with seven goals to his name.

Apart from the semifinals, Japan and 2023 finalists Malaysia will face each other in the fifth-place playoff match at 11 AM IST.

2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy semifinal 1 live streaming and telecast

Pakistan vs China will face off in the first semifinal at 1 PM IST. PAK vs CHN hockey live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV application and website. The live telecast of the Pakistan vs China hockey match will be available on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD.

2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy semifinal 2 live streaming and telecast

India vs Korea will face off in the second semifinal at 3:30 PM IST. IND vs KOR hockey live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV application and website. The live telecast of the India vs Korea hockey match will be available on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD.