Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Malaysia live time, streaming

The defending champions India will continue their 2024 Asian Champions Trophy title defence with their match against Malaysia on Wednesday, September 11, at the Moqi training base in Hulunbuir City, Mongolia.

Harmanpreet Singh-led team India are off to a perfect start in China as they are the only team in the tournament to win all their matches so far. India defeated China 3-0 in their first match before dismantling Japan 5-1 in their second match. The men in blue, with 6 points from two games, are currently at the top of the points table.





2024 Asian Champions Trophy Points Table Meanwhile, Malaysia had a completely opposite start to their campaign. After securing a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Pakistan, they were hammered 4-2 by the hosts, China, and are currently in fifth place in the points table with just one point under their belt.

India vs Malaysia head-to-head in Asian Champions Trophy

India and Malaysia have shared the field seven times in Asian Champions Trophy matches, with the former leading the Malaysian side by quite a significant margin.

Total matches: 7

7 India won: 4

4 Malaysia won: 1

1 Draw: 2

India squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Harmanpreet Singh (C), Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sukhjeet Singh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Abhishek, Uttam Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh

Malaysia squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

Abd Razak Syawal, Abdu Rauf Muhajir, Albert Adrian, Anuar Akhimullah, Azahar Amirul, Azrai Abu Kamal, Harizan Faris, Hassan Najib, Hassan Shafiq, Jali Faiz, Jalil Marhan, Kamaruddin Azimuddin, Mat Deris Zaimi, Mat Syarman, Rozemi Aiman, Saari Faizal, Saari Fitri, Silverius Shello, Sumantri Norsyafiq

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Malaysia live telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Malaysia take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

The match between India and Malaysia will be played in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Wednesday, September 11.

What time will India vs Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 11?

The match between India and Malaysia will start at 1:15 PM IST in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on September 11.

Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Malaysia be available in India?

The live telecast of the match between India and Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Malaysia be available in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Malaysia will be available on the SonyLIV app.