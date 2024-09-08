Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Japan live time, streaming

The defending champions, India, after starting their campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win over hosts China in their first match, will now face Japan in their second match of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on Monday, September 9, at the Moqi training base in Hulunbuir City, Mongolia. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Asian hockey champions trophy 2024: India full schedule The Indian team was firing on all cylinders on Sunday, with both offence and defence working in perfect sync. The Indian team, often criticised for only scoring through penalty corners, also managed to score one field goal in their first game, proving why they are the favourites to win the tournament for a record-extending fifth time in China.

On the other hand, Japan will also come in high on confidence after holding South Korea to a high-scoring 5-5 draw to open their campaign. The Japanese side will hope to walk away with at least one point, if not all three, against the defending champions India on Monday.

India vs Japan head-to-head in Asian Champions Trophy

India and Japan have faced each other in nine Asian Champions Trophy matches, with the men in blue leading the Japanese side by a significant margin.

Total matches: 9

9 India won: 5

5 Japan won: 2

2 Draw: 2

India squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy



Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh

Japan squad for 2024 Asian Champions Trophy



Chiba Yuki, Fujishima Raiki, Kashiwagi Ren, Kawabe Kosei, Kawahara Yamato, Kawamura Yusuke, Kimura Naru, Kitagawa Takumi, Matsumoto Kazumasa, Matsuzaki Yuito, Nagai Yuma, Nagayoshi Ken, Oba Yosei, Tanaka Seren, Tanaka Tsubasa, Watanabe Keita, Yamada Shota, Yamashita Manabu

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Japan live telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Japan take place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?



The match between India and Japan will be played in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on September 9.

What time will India vs Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start on September 9?



The match between India and Japan will start at 1:15 PM IST in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on September 9.

Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Japan be available in India?



The live telecast for the match between India and Japan at the Asian Champions Trophy will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Japan be available in India?



The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Japan will be available on the SonyLIV app.