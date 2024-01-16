Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal upsets 31st seed Bublik, enters 2nd round

Sumit Nagal entered the second round of the Australian Open 2024 after he defeated 31st seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 in Melbourne on Tuesday. With this, Nagal becomes the first male player to beat a seeded player at Melbourne Park.



Sumit Nagal started the game on a high and won the first set 6-4. 31st seed Kazakhstani player looked out of sorts in the second set as Nagal broke first two serves of Bublik.



26-year-old Bublik tried to make a comeback in the third and final set and pushed the game into the tie-breaker but Nagal kept his nerves intact, winning it 7-6



