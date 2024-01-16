Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal upsets 31st seed Bublik, enters 2nd round

Sumit Nagal entered the second round of the Australian Open 2024 after he defeated 31st seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6

Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sumit Nagal entered the second round of the Australian Open 2024 after he defeated 31st seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 in Melbourne on Tuesday. With this, Nagal becomes the first male player to beat a seeded player at Melbourne Park. 

Sumit Nagal started the game on a high and won the first set 6-4. 31st seed Kazakhstani player looked out of sorts in the second set as Nagal broke first two serves of Bublik.

26-year-old Bublik tried to make a comeback in the third and final set and pushed the game into the tie-breaker but Nagal kept his nerves intact, winning it 7-6
 
More to follow...
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Tennis player Sumit Nagal left with Rs 1 lakh, says 'just breaking even'

No Nadal in Australia Open 2024: A never-ending quest to regain fitness

Paddler Manika Batra loses her kit bag, seeks Jyotiraditya Scindia's help

Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming

Spirited India women's hockey side eye Italy to keep Paris hopes alive

Djokovic named Balkan athlete of the year record 8th time ahead of Jokic

India Open 2024: Lakshya Sen inspired by Prakash Padukone's words of wisdom

World Champion Vitidsarn targets India Open to regain form, mental strength

WFI to go ahead with EC meeting, set to ratify decisions taken during AGM

Topics : Australian Open Sumit Nagal Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 Pro ReviewJio Republic Day offerOPPO Reno 11 Pro ReviewDelhi Air QualityJyoti CNC AutomationDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon