India Open 2024: Rajawat upsets Lakshya, dents his Paris Olympic chances

Lakshya Sen, ranked 17th in the world received a dent in his chances of direct qualification to the Paris Olympics after he was beaten by world number 30, compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat

Priyanshu Rajawat at the India Open 2024. Photo: BAI Media

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lakshya Sen, India’s second-highest-ranked men’s singles player, was the first to experience an upset on the opening day of the India Open at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 16. He was defeated by world number 30 and compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat, who was making a comeback from a back injury and a hiatus of nearly a month. Rajawat triumphed over Lakshya 16-21, 21-16, and 21-13, advancing to the second round.

In the first set, the match was evenly matched when Rajawat executed an excellent drop shot, showcasing his form. The mid-game interval saw Lakshya leading 11-10, but Rajawat did not relent, elevating his game to match the world number 16.
Lack of Composure led to Rajawat's Loss in the First set

Rajawat seemed to rush in finishing the points, resulting in consecutive losses post mid-game interval.

When composed, Rajawat not only scored points but also forced Lakshya into errors. The score was levelled at 13-13 before Lakshya challenged a call.

Lakshya then won three consecutive points, taking a 17-14 lead and eventually securing the set 21-16.

Rajawat Returned the Favour in the Second Set

Rajawat quickly took a 5-3 lead in the second set, which was being played on Court 2. Meanwhile, on Court 1, third seed Li Shi Feng of China, after losing the first set 19-21 to Kentphon Wangcharoen, trailed 6-8 in the second set.

The 21-year-old Rajawat, gaining momentum, led 11-5 at the second game interval.

Unforced errors saw him lose points after the mid-game interval, and Lakshya started to close the gap at 8-12. Rajawat missed an easy net shot, sending it to the sidelines.

Lakshya utilised such errors and his effective smashes to narrow the score to 16-19. Rajawat, holding four game points, secured the set 21-16 on his first attempt, equalising the match at 1-1.

On Court 1, Li Shi Feng regained control, winning the second set 21-15 and leading the third 6-3.

Rajawat Took Early Lead in the Third Game

The third set began with Rajawat surging to a 9-1 lead. Lakshya earned his second point of the set and slowly gained momentum. His dive to save a point, followed by a precise return, brought the score to 4-11. A break for floor sweeping allowed a moment's pause for the audience at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Lakshya won a net exchange, prompting Rajawat to escalate his play. Despite this, Rajawat maintained his lead, reaching the mid-game interval at 11-5.

Lakshya then scored four quick points, closing the gap to 9-11. However, a prolonged rally ended with Lakshya making an unforced error, losing the point and the momentum.

Rajawat to Face Prannoy in Round of 16

Rajawat dominated the game as Shi Feng concluded his match on the adjacent court. Trailing 11-17, Lakshya disputed a call with the umpire but lost the point to Rajawat. Rajawat, leading 20-12, clinched the match on his second game point after Lakshya saved one.

In the second round on Wednesday, January 17, Rajawat will face HS Prannoy, who earlier defeated Chou Tien Chan of Chinese Taipei.
India Open Superseries Badminton Badminton Rankings

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

