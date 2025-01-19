Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australian Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev fined USD 76,000 for his outbursts

Australian Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev fined USD 76,000 for his outbursts

Daniil Medvedev has been fined a total of USD 76,000 for his camera and racket smashing outbursts during the first two rounds of the Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, prepares to hit a backhand to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during the Miami Open tennis tournament Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo: PTI)

AP Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Daniil Medvedev has been fined a total of USD 76,000 for his camera and racket smashing outbursts during the first two rounds of the Australian Open.

The fines were published on Sunday by Australian Open organisers, two days after Medvedev's unexpected second-round exit.

The 2021 US Open champion destroyed a tiny camera hanging in the net by repeatedly smacking it with his racket during a surprisingly difficult, five-set, first-round win over Kasidit Samrej, who was ranked 418th. He was fined USD 10,000 for the first-round infringement.

Medvedev was penalised a point during his second-round loss to 19-year-old American qualifier Learner Tien for showing similar signs of frustration. He was fined USD 66,000 for his second-round code violations.

 

After getting broken to trail 4-3 in the second set when Tien delivered a lob that landed at the baseline, Medvedev chucked his equipment toward the sideline, skidding it across the court until it reached an advertising panel near his bench.

Also Read

Rohan Bopanna

Bopanna-Shuai enter mixed doubles quarterfinals of Australian Open 2025

AUS Open QF

Australian Open 2025 men's singles QFs schedule, live match time, streaming

AUS Open QF

Australian Open 2025 women's singles QFs schedule, live time and streaming

Australian Open 2025 January 19 full schedule

Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Alcaraz and Djokovic in action in R4

Australian Open 2025 Day 7 highlights

Australian Open 2025 Day 7 highlights: Sinner advances, Fritz suffers upset

At other moments of anger, Medvedev hit a ball against the back wall, toppled a camera behind a baseline and punched his racket bag. He also voiced displeasure about being called for two consecutive foot-faults, resulting in a double-fault, during the second-set tiebreaker.

The 4-hour, 49-minute second-round contest ended shortly before 3 am on Friday.

Medvedev was seeded No. 5 at Melbourne Park, where he was the runner-up in three of the past four years, including 12 months ago.

This was Medvedev's first tournament of the season his wife recently gave birth to their second child and the 28-year-old Russian never really displayed his best tennis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 final

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 19: Final schedule, results and live streaming

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 semifinals

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 18: SF schedule, results and live streaming

Kho Kho World Cup

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India through to semis after big win over Sri Lanka

Novak Djokovic, Novak

Australian Open Day 6 Highlights: Djokovic, Sabalenka march on to round 4

Kho Kho World Cup

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 17: QF schedule, results and live streaming

Topics : Australian Open

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon