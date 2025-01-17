Business Standard

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 17: QF schedule, results and live streaming

Indian women's Quarter-final clash against Bangladesh will begin at 7 PM IST today at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium.

Kho Kho World Cup

Kho Kho World Cup

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

The inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 has entered it's business end of fixtures wth the quarter-finals being played from January 17 onwards. Indian women's team will be in action in their high octane quarter-final clash against Bangladesh today in hopes of securing a semis berth in front of a packed home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi.
 
Men’s division
Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan
Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran
Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland

Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya
 
Women’s division
 
Group A: India, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia
Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands
Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh
Group D: South Africa, Poland, Peru, Indonesia, New Zealand  ALSO READ: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 points table of men's and women's division
 
Kho Kho World Cup results:
 
Men's Division
 
Iran 86-18 Kenya (Iran go through to the semis)
 
Women's Division
 
Uganda 71-26 New Zealand (Uganda through to semis)
 
South Africa 51-46 Kenya (SA through to semis)
 
India vs Bangladesh
 
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 January 17 Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will India's quarter-final match begin vs Bangladesh?
 
Indian women's QF clash vs BAN will begin at 7 PM IST today.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of January 17 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?
 
The January 17 matches of the Kho Kho World Cup will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of January 17 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?
 
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the January 17 Kho Kho World Cup matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

