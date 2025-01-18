Business Standard

Saturday, January 18, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India through to semis after big win over Sri Lanka

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India through to semis after big win over Sri Lanka

The troika of Kashyap, Waikar and Ganpule impressed as India scored 58 points in turn 1 and prevented the Sri Lankans from scoring a single point via Dream Runs, ensuring a strong start to the game.

Kho Kho World Cup

Kho Kho World Cup

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ramji Kashyap, Pratik Waikar and Aditya Ganpule laid the foundation in turn 1 as the Indian men's team marched into the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup with a 100-40 win over Sri Lanka here on Friday.

The troika of Kashyap, Waikar and Ganpule impressed as India scored 58 points in turn 1 and prevented the Sri Lankans from scoring a single point via Dream Runs, ensuring a strong start to the game.

Sri Lanka worked hard in turn 2, as their attackers made the job difficult for their Indian opponents. But their efforts were not enough to bridge the gap as India remained ahead at the start of turn 3.

 

India took the aggressive route in turn 3 as Siva Reddy, V Subramani, and Waikar put in plenty of sky and pole dives to keep the Sri Lankans quiet. India reached 100 points at the end of turn 3, which was enough to help them seal a spot in the semifinals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Novak Djokovic, Novak

Australian Open Day 6 Highlights: Djokovic, Sabalenka march on to round 4

D Gukesh getting Khel Ratna from President Droupadi Murmu

Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh, two others receive Khel Ratna from President Murmu

Australian Open 2025

Australian Open today's matches: Djokovic, Sabalenka to feature in Round 3

Australian Open 2025 January 16 schedule

Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Defending champion Sinner in action

LIV Golf League

LIV Golf League set for India debut with star-studded match line-up

Topics : sports World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon