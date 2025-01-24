Business Standard

Australian Open 2025, today's matches: Djokovic and Sinner to be in action

Sinner, a young and talented player, will be the favorite heading into the match, but Shelton, known for his strong serve and aggressive play, will be looking to cause an upset.

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

The final semi-final matches of the Australian Open 2025 will be played on January 24, featuring an exciting lineup of top players battling for a place in the final. Tennis enthusiasts can look forward to some thrilling contests across various courts as the action heats up.
 
Rod Laver Arena will host two highly anticipated semi-final matches. At 9:00 am, world No. 7 Novak Djokovic will face off against the second seed, Alexander Zverev. Djokovic, known for his resilience and adaptability on the court, will aim to continue his dominant run in the tournament, but Zverev, with his powerful game, will look to challenge the Serbian's progress. Later at 2:00 pm, the first seed and the defending champion Jannik Sinner, will take on the 21st seed, Ben Shelton. Sinner, a young and talented player, will be the favorite heading into the match, but Shelton, known for his strong serve and aggressive play, will be looking to cause an upset.
 
 
Women's Doubles matches
 
On Margaret Court Arena, the action begins at 6:30 am with a women’s doubles semi-final, where the top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend will meet the duo of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider. Siniakova and Townsend, with their solid partnership, will be aiming for a spot in the final, but Andreeva and Shnaider, both promising talents, will provide tough competition. 
 
Finally, at WTA Court, the semi-final clash at 7:40 am will feature the experienced S. Hsieh and Jelena Ostapenko (3) against the second-seeded Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe. This match promises to be an exciting contest, with both pairs showcasing their skill and determination to advance to the final.
 
With such high-stakes encounters, January 24 is set to be an exhilarating day of tennis.  Australian Open 2025 matches on January 24 
Court Time Match Player 1 Player 2
Rod Laver Arena 09:00:00 SF N. Djokovic (7) A. Zverev (2)
Rod Laver Arena 14:00:00 SF J. Sinner (1) B. Shelton (21)
Margaret Court Arena 06:30:00 SF K. Siniakova / T. Townsend (1) M. Andreeva / D. Shnaider
WTA Court 07:40:00 SF S. Hsieh / J. Ostapenko (3) G. Dabrowski / E. Routliffe (2)
 

Topics : Australian Open Tennis

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

