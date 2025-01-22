Business Standard

Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Jannik Sinner and Swiatek in action

Defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Alex de Minaur in the last quarterfinal of the men's singles event on Wednesday

Australian Open 2025 schedule

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

The 2025 Australian Open will continue with its quarterfinal action in men’s and women’s singles and doubles events, as well as the semifinals of the mixed doubles event, on Wednesday, January 22. Multiple high-profile matches are scheduled to take place across the divisions. In men’s singles, Jannik Sinner will take on Alex de Minaur, while in women’s singles, Iga Swiatek will face Emma Navarro.
 
Men’s singles: Quarterfinal clashes set to thrill 
The men’s singles quarterfinals feature some intriguing matchups. Ben Shelton, the 21st seed, will face Lorenzo Sonego in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Shelton’s big-serving game and aggressive style will be put to the test against Sonego’s consistency and tactical shot-making.
 
 
In another exciting quarterfinal, top seed Jannik Sinner will meet 8th seed Alex de Minaur. This matchup offers a contrast in styles: Sinner’s precision and power will go head-to-head with de Minaur’s lightning-fast movement and relentless work ethic.
 
Men's Singles Quarterfinals
Session Time (IST) Match
Day session 6:00 AM IST B. Shelton (21) vs L. Sonego
Night session 2:00 PM IST J. Sinner (1) vs A. de Minaur (8)

Women’s singles: Battle for semifinal spots 
The women’s singles quarterfinals will feature some highly anticipated contests. Madison Keys, seeded 19th, will take on 28th seed Elina Svitolina. Keys’ powerful hitting and Svitolina’s defensive resilience will make for a compelling clash.
 
Second seed Iga Swiatek will square off against 8th seed Emma Navarro in the second quarterfinal. Swiatek, known for her strong forehand and dominant baseline play, will be challenged by Navarro’s all-court game and ability to disrupt the rhythm of her opponents.
 
Women's Singles Quarterfinals
Session Time (IST) Match
Day session 6:00 AM IST M. Keys (19) vs E. Svitolina (28)
Day session Not before 7:30 AM IST E. Navarro (8) vs I. Swiatek (2)
 
Men’s doubles: Quarterfinal showdowns continue 
The men’s doubles quarterfinals promise to be fiercely competitive. Harri Heliovaara and Lloyd Patten, the 6th seeds, will face 15th seeds Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. Both pairs have been in strong form, and this match is expected to showcase high-quality doubles tennis.
 
Later, 11th seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool will face the 4th seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. Both teams have proven to be formidable, making this a clash of elite doubles specialists.
 
Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
Session Time (IST) Match
Day session Not before 7:00 AM IST H. Heliovaara (6) / H. Patten (6) vs H. Nys (15) / E. Roger-Vasselin (15)
Day session Not before 8:30 AM IST J. Cash (11) / L. Glasspool (11) vs K. Krawietz (4) / T. Puetz (4)
 
Women’s doubles: Top seeds in action 
The women’s doubles quarterfinals will feature a mix of rising stars and seasoned veterans. Mira Andreeva and Diana Shnaider will take on Kamilla Rakhimova and Sara Sorribes Tormo in an exciting battle between youth and experience.
 
Meanwhile, the top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend will face the 9th seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Shuai Zhang. This matchup features two highly skilled teams, both capable of producing dazzling displays of doubles tennis.
 
Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
Session Time (IST) Match
Day session 5:30 AM IST M. Andreeva / D. Shnaider vs K. Rakhimova / S. Sorribes Tormo
Day session 7:30 AM IST T Townsend / D Shnaider vs K Mladenovic / S Zhang
 
Mixed doubles: Semifinals set to entertain 
The mixed doubles semifinals are set to be thrilling affairs. Olivia Gadecki and John Peers, a wildcard pairing, will take on second seeds Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus in a highly anticipated match.
 
The second semifinal will feature Olivia Nicholls and Lloyd Patten against wildcard duo Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith. With both teams hungry for a spot in the final, expect a high-energy contest full of twists and turns.
 
Mixed Doubles Semifinals
Session Time (IST) Match
Day session Not before 8:30 AM IST O. Gadecki (WC) / J. Peers (WC) vs E. Routliffe (2) / M. Venus (2)
Day session Not before 8:30 AM IST O. Nicholls / H. Patten vs K. Birrell (WC) / J. Smith (WC)
 

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

