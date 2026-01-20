Australian Open 2026 Day 3 round-up: Sinner, Keys advance to round 2

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Vaishnavi Sharma as G Kamalini's replacement The Australian Open 2026 hosted Day 3 action today, with final round 1 matches of the men’s and women’s singles events being played. It was a straightforward day, with defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys securing their places in the second round with ease. But how do the results of the other singles matches look? Take a look.

Shelton, Sinner progress to second round

Eighth seed Ben Shelton safely moved into the second round with a straight-sets win over Ugo Humbert on Rod Laver Arena, showing improved consistency and composure in big moments. Second seed Jannik Sinner also advanced comfortably after Hugo Gaston retired early in the second set, allowing the Italian to conserve energy for tougher tests ahead.

There were, however, a couple of notable upsets. Frenchman Tomas Machac stunned former world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets on Kia Arena, producing one of the biggest shocks of the day. In another surprise, qualifier Dane Sweeny delighted the Melbourne crowd by edging out veteran Gael Monfils in a hard-fought four-setter.

Taylor Fritz had to work harder than expected but eventually got past Valentin Royer in four sets, while Karen Khachanov survived a five-set battle against Alex Michelsen in a physical contest on John Cain Arena.

Young American qualifier Nishesh Basavareddy also caught the eye with a comeback win over home wildcard Christopher O’Connell, underlining his promise on the big stage.

Australian Open 2026 Day 3: Men’s singles results

Court Round Result Rod Laver Arena R1 Ben Shelton (8) def Ugo Humbert — 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 Rod Laver Arena R1 Jannik Sinner (2) def Hugo Gaston — 6-2, 6-0 (RET) Margaret Court Arena R1 Lorenzo Musetti (5) def Raphael Collignon — 4-6, 7-6, 7-5, 3-2 (RET) John Cain Arena R1 Karen Khachanov (15) def Alex Michelsen — 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 John Cain Arena R1 Taylor Fritz (9) def Valentin Royer — 7-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 Kia Arena R1 Dane Sweeny (Q) def Gael Monfils — 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 Kia Arena R1 Tomas Machac def Grigor Dimitrov — 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 1573 Arena R1 Cristian Garin def Luciano Darderi (22) — 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 1573 Arena R1 Emilio Nava def Luca Nardi — 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 1573 Arena R1 Jan-Lennard Struff def Vit Kopriva — 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 ANZ Arena R1 Nishesh Basavareddy (Q) def Christopher OConnell (WC) — 4-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2 ANZ Arena R1 Hubert Hurkacz def Zizou Bergs — 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 Court 5 R1 Sebastian Baez def Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard — 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3 Court 5 R1 Ryuki Sakamoto (Q) def R. Jodar (Q) — 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 Court 6 R1 Jakub Mensik (16) def Pablo Carreno Busta — 7-5, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 Court 13 R1 Lorenzo Sonego def Carlos Taberner — 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 Court 14 R1 Ethan Quinn def Tallon Griekspoor (23) — 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

Keys and Rybakina lead dominant women’s singles show

Ninth seed Madison Keys looked sharp on Rod Laver Arena, powering past Oleksandra Oliynykova in straight sets with her trademark heavy groundstrokes and booming serve.

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina began her campaign with a controlled win over Kaja Juvan on Margaret Court Arena, showcasing her calm temperament and precise ball-striking. On the same court, returning star Belinda Bencic cruised through the first set before closing out a straight-sets victory over Katie Boulter.

There was a significant upset as Leylah Fernandez fell to Jodie Tjen on ANZ Arena, with the Canadian struggling to impose her game against a confident opponent.

Karolina Pliskova also progressed with a solid win over Sloane Stephens, while Jelena Ostapenko continued her no-nonsense run with a straight-sets victory.

American teenager Ashlyn Krueger impressed with a comfortable win over Sara Bejlek, signalling her growing maturity at Grand Slam level.

Australian Open 2026 Day 3: Women’s singles results