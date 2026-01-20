Australian Open 2026 Day 3 round-up: Sinner, Keys advance to round 2
In a notable upset, Frenchman Tomas Machac stunned former world number 3 Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in round 1
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Australian Open 2026 hosted Day 3 action today, with final round 1 matches of the men’s and women’s singles events being played. It was a straightforward day, with defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys securing their places in the second round with ease. But how do the results of the other singles matches look? Take a look.
Shelton, Sinner progress to second round
Eighth seed Ben Shelton safely moved into the second round with a straight-sets win over Ugo Humbert on Rod Laver Arena, showing improved consistency and composure in big moments. Second seed Jannik Sinner also advanced comfortably after Hugo Gaston retired early in the second set, allowing the Italian to conserve energy for tougher tests ahead.
There were, however, a couple of notable upsets. Frenchman Tomas Machac stunned former world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets on Kia Arena, producing one of the biggest shocks of the day. In another surprise, qualifier Dane Sweeny delighted the Melbourne crowd by edging out veteran Gael Monfils in a hard-fought four-setter.
Taylor Fritz had to work harder than expected but eventually got past Valentin Royer in four sets, while Karen Khachanov survived a five-set battle against Alex Michelsen in a physical contest on John Cain Arena.
Young American qualifier Nishesh Basavareddy also caught the eye with a comeback win over home wildcard Christopher O’Connell, underlining his promise on the big stage.
Australian Open 2026 Day 3: Men’s singles results
|Court
|Round
|Result
|Rod Laver Arena
|R1
|Ben Shelton (8) def Ugo Humbert — 6-3, 7-6, 7-5
|Rod Laver Arena
|R1
|Jannik Sinner (2) def Hugo Gaston — 6-2, 6-0 (RET)
|Margaret Court Arena
|R1
|Lorenzo Musetti (5) def Raphael Collignon — 4-6, 7-6, 7-5, 3-2 (RET)
|John Cain Arena
|R1
|Karen Khachanov (15) def Alex Michelsen — 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
|John Cain Arena
|R1
|Taylor Fritz (9) def Valentin Royer — 7-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3
|Kia Arena
|R1
|Dane Sweeny (Q) def Gael Monfils — 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5
|Kia Arena
|R1
|Tomas Machac def Grigor Dimitrov — 6-4, 6-4, 6-3
|1573 Arena
|R1
|Cristian Garin def Luciano Darderi (22) — 7-6, 5-7, 7-6
|1573 Arena
|R1
|Emilio Nava def Luca Nardi — 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
|1573 Arena
|R1
|Jan-Lennard Struff def Vit Kopriva — 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
|ANZ Arena
|R1
|Nishesh Basavareddy (Q) def Christopher OConnell (WC) — 4-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2
|ANZ Arena
|R1
|Hubert Hurkacz def Zizou Bergs — 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3
|Court 5
|R1
|Sebastian Baez def Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard — 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3
|Court 5
|R1
|Ryuki Sakamoto (Q) def R. Jodar (Q) — 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
|Court 6
|R1
|Jakub Mensik (16) def Pablo Carreno Busta — 7-5, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3
|Court 13
|R1
|Lorenzo Sonego def Carlos Taberner — 6-4, 6-0, 6-3
|Court 14
|R1
|Ethan Quinn def Tallon Griekspoor (23) — 6-2, 6-3, 6-2
Keys and Rybakina lead dominant women’s singles show
Ninth seed Madison Keys looked sharp on Rod Laver Arena, powering past Oleksandra Oliynykova in straight sets with her trademark heavy groundstrokes and booming serve.
Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina began her campaign with a controlled win over Kaja Juvan on Margaret Court Arena, showcasing her calm temperament and precise ball-striking. On the same court, returning star Belinda Bencic cruised through the first set before closing out a straight-sets victory over Katie Boulter.
There was a significant upset as Leylah Fernandez fell to Jodie Tjen on ANZ Arena, with the Canadian struggling to impose her game against a confident opponent.
Karolina Pliskova also progressed with a solid win over Sloane Stephens, while Jelena Ostapenko continued her no-nonsense run with a straight-sets victory.
American teenager Ashlyn Krueger impressed with a comfortable win over Sara Bejlek, signalling her growing maturity at Grand Slam level.
Australian Open 2026 Day 3: Women’s singles results
|Court
|Round
|Result
|Rod Laver Arena
|R1
|Madison Keys (9) def Oleksandra Oliynykova — 7-6, 6-1
|Margaret Court Arena
|R1
|Elena Rybakina (5) def Kaja Juvan — 6-4, 6-3
|Margaret Court Arena
|R1
|Belinda Bencic (10) def Katie Boulter — 6-0, 7-5
|John Cain Arena
|R1
|Tereza Valentova def Maya Joint (30) — 6-4, 6-4
|Kia Arena
|R1
|Taylor Preston (WC) def Shuai Zhang — 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
|Kia Arena
|R1
|Karolina Pliskova def Sloane Stephens (Q) — 7-6, 6-2
|1573 Arena
|R1
|Jelena Ostapenko (24) def Rebecca Sramkova — 6-4, 6-4
|ANZ Arena
|R1
|Jodie Tjen def Leylah Fernandez (22) — 6-2, 7-6
|Court 5
|R1
|Ashlyn Krueger def Sara Bejlek — 6-3, 6-3
|Court 6
|R1
|Varvara Gracheva def Viktorija Golubic — 6-1, 2-6, 6-1
|Court 7
|R1
|Xinyu Wang def Anhelina Kalinina (Q) — 6-3, 6-3
|Court 13
|R1
|Linda Fruhvirtova (Q) def Lulu Sun — 6-3, 7-5
|Court 13
|R1
|Anna Kalinskaya (31) def Sonay Kartal — 7-6, 6-1
|Court 13
|R1
|Sorana Cirstea def Eva Lys — 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
|Court 14
|R1
|Katerina Siniakova def Panna Udvardy — 6-1, 6-2
|Court 15
|R1
|Julia Grabher def Elisabetta Cocciaretto — 7-5, 2-6, 6-4
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 4:32 PM IST