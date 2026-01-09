Friday, January 09, 2026 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Nihal Sarin wins Tata Steel Chess India 2026 Open Rapid, Anand finishes 2nd

Nihal Sarin wins Tata Steel Chess India 2026 Open Rapid, Anand finishes 2nd

Nihal's victory was highlighted by a crucial win in the penultimate round, where he faced USA's Wesley So.

Nihal Sarin

Nihal Sarin

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s Nihal Sarin emerged as the champion of the open rapid section at the Tata Steel Chess India 2026, held in Kolkata on Friday. The 21-year-old chess prodigy finished atop the standings with an impressive 6.5 points from nine games, consisting of five wins and three draws. Former world champion Viswanathan Anand finished in second place with six points.
 
Nihal’s victory was highlighted by a crucial win in the penultimate round, where he faced USA’s Wesley So. Playing with the black pieces, Nihal delivered a clinical performance, securing a vital win that propelled him to the top of the leaderboard. In the final round, Nihal held Anand to a draw, which was enough to seal the title and confirm his dominance in the tournament. 
 
 
Interestingly, Nihal wasn’t initially part of the tournament’s field. He was only added to the lineup after reigning world champion D Gukesh had to withdraw due to personal reasons. Despite this late entry, Nihal displayed exceptional skill and composure throughout the event, reaffirming his reputation as one of the rising stars in world chess.
 
This marks Nihal Sarin's second Open Rapid title at the Tata Steel Chess India, with his first triumph coming in 2022. As the champion, Nihal took home a cash prize of $10,000, adding to his growing collection of accolades in the chess world.

More From This Section

S Dhanalakshmi and Rajan Kumar (L-R)

NADA crackdown: Full list of Indian athletes who failed latest dope test

Traditionally, athletes embark on entrepreneurial ventures after retirement

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra parts ways with JSW, to set up Vel Sports

Amit Panghal, Senior National Boxing Championship

Panghal, Sagar open campaigns with wins at National Boxing Championships

Boxing

Here's why start of National Boxing Championships delayed in Greater Noida

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra focusing on longevity, yet to decide 2026 season start

Topics : CHESS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance