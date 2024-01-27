Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest man to win Grand Slam title

Rohan Bopanna bettered the record of Jean-Julien Rojer who, at age of 40, had lifted the French Open men's doubles trophy in 2022 with Marcelo Arevola.

Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden

Rohan Bopanna is only the third Indian after Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza to win Australian Open Grand Slam title for India. Photo: @AustralianOpen

Press Trust of India Melbourne
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rohan Bopanna became only the third Indian to win a men's doubles Grand Slam title, taking the Australian Open crown with partner Matthew Ebden following a commanding win over Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, here on Saturday.
In a high-quality game of tennis, second seeded Bopanna and Ebden won 7-6(0) 7-5 in the final that lasted one hour and 39 minutes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Only the iconic Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi have won Major titles for India in men's tennis while trailblazer Sania Mirza did it in women's tennis.
For Bopanna it is his second Grand Slam title, having won the French Open mixed doubles with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski in 2017.

 
At 43, Bopanna also became the oldest Grand Slam champion in men's tennis. He bettered the record of Jean-Julien Rojer who, at age of 40, had lifted the French Open men's doubles trophy in 2022 with Marcelo Arevola.
It was such hard-fought battle at the Rod Laver arena that the contest featured only one break of serve when Vavassori dropped his serve at love in game 11 of the second set. There were not many break points on offer either.
The second seeds had breakpoints in successive games in the beginning of the contest. However, the Italians saved both to stay on even terms.

 

 In game two, off Bolelli's serve, Vavassori hit a volley at 30-30 but Bopanna hit a return long.
In game four, the Italians were again down a break point when at 30-30, a return from Bopanna jumped off the net chord to give the second seeds a free point. However, Vavassori served well to save that point as well.
Serving 4-5, and 30-all, Bolelli was under pressure again but pulled off a powerful cross court forehand which was away from Bopanna's reach and then served huge to make it 5-all.

Also Read

Bopanna again suffers heartbreak, loses US Open final with partner Ebden

US Open 2023, doubles final: Rohan Bopanna live match to begin at 9:30 PM

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter men's doubles quarterfinals

Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna just one win away from Grand Slam title

PKL 2024: Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriors, move to 6th in points table

India beat South Africa 6-3 to enter FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup final

Indian men's hockey team beats South Africa 3-0 at their home turf

Don't write off Novak Djokovic after his Australian Open loss to Sinner

Vandana returns to squad as Indian women eye fresh start in FIH Pro League

Ebden's serve came under pressure in game 11 in which he faced a breakpoint, but, after playing deuce points, the Australian closed the game with an ace.

 
 
In the tie-breaker, Bolelli's serve was broken twice as the second seeds zoomed to a 5-0 lead without losing a point on their serve.
Vavassori too lost his serve to hand their rivals six set points. They converted the first, Ebden finding a forehand winner down the line.
Bopanna will be crowned the new number one on Monday when the ATP rankings will be updated. At 43, he will be the oldest player to be perched on top of the ranking pile.
Bolelli had won the Australian Open men's doubles in 2015 with partner Fabio Fognini.

 


 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Australian Open Australian Open Super Series Rohan Bopanna Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon