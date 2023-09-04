US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter men's doubles quarterfinals

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the men's doubles quarterfinals at the US Open with a hard-fought three-set win over Julian Cash and Henry Patten.

The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair won 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(10-6) against the British duo of Cash and Patten after toiling hard for two hours 22 minutes in the third round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Bopanna and Ebden, who had reached the Wimbledon semifinals earlier this year, hit 13 aces and won 81 per cent of their first-serve points.

They will next face the winners of the third round match between top seeds Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands and United Kingdom's Neal Skupski and the local duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

The 43-year-old remains the only Indian in the fray in the men's doubles event after Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni made first round exits.

Bopanna, however, crashed out of the mixed doubles event.

Partnering Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi, Bopanna went down 2-6 5-7 to the American duo of Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend in the second round.