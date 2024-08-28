Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Carlos Alcaraz wins opening match at US Open, extends winning streak to 15

Carlos Alcaraz wins opening match at US Open, extends winning streak to 15

The No. 3 seed from Spain won the French Open and Wimbledon titles earlier this year, giving him four major championships.

Carlos Alcaraz, Carlos, Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Carlos Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 15 straight Grand Slam matches with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Li Tu on Tuesday night in the first round of the U.S. Open.
The No. 3 seed from Spain won the French Open and Wimbledon titles earlier this year, giving him four major championships. If he can add another U.S. Open title to the one he captured in 2022, Alcaraz would join Rod Laver (1969) and Rafael Nadal (2010) as the only men to capture those three Grand Slam titles in the same year during the Open era.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Alcaraz played just one match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Olympics, then cut short a practice session before the U.S. Open as a precaution after twisting his right ankle. But he seemed to move fine over the final two sets against the qualifier from Australia and moved on to a second-round matchup Thursday against Botic van de Zandschulp.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US Open full winners list

US Open men's and women's singles winners list, Check the full list

US Open

Ons Jabeur withdraws from US Open 2024 because of shoulder injury

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner doping controversy explained: Why was Sinner's ban revoked?

Tennis partners

Jannik Sinner will not be suspended despite failing drug test twice

Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal, Gaston to feature in 6th Tennis Premier League in Mumbai

Topics : Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon