India qualify for 4x400m mixed relay final at World Athletics U20 C'ships

The Indians clocked their season best performance of 3:22.54s to finish second in heat one and overall third.

Press Trust of India Lima
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

The Indian quartet of Jay Kumar, Neeru Pahtak, Rihan Chaudhary and Sandramol Sabu qualified for the 4x400m mixed relay final after finishing overall third among 20 competing teams at the World Athletics U20 Championships here on Tuesday.
The Indians clocked their season best performance of 3:22.54s to finish second in heat one and overall third.
Australia's Jordan Gilbert, Bella Pasquali, Jack Deguara and Sophia Gregorevic topped the standings with a timing of 3:21.10.
Polish quartet of Michal Kijewski, Wiktoria Gajosz, Stanislaw Strzelecki and Zofia Tomczyk recorded the overall second best timing with a season best effort of 3:21.92s.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

