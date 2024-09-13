Diamond League Final: Avinash Sable 3000m steeplechase live time, streaming

The 29-year-old Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable, who set the national record of 8:09.91 minutes in the men’s 3,000-metre steeplechase, is set to be in action at the 2024 Brussels Diamond League on Friday, September 13. Avinash set the steeplechase national record at the 2024 Paris Olympics to finish sixth in the final. He was the first Indian sprinter to ever qualify for the final of the men’s 3,000-metre steeplechase event at the Paris Olympics.

Sable finished in the 14th position on the 2024 Diamond League points table with three points under his belt. Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu finished on top of the table with 26 points, while Kenya’s Amos Serem and Abraham Kibiwot were in second and third positions with 25 and 18 points, respectively. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sable secured a spot in the Diamond League Final in Brussels after Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia, Geordie Beamish of New Zealand, and two other athletes withdrew from the competition, giving him a place in the top 12 for the final event. Sable will face a competitive field even without Girma. He will contend with strong opponents such as Soufiane El Bakkali, Abraham Kibiwot, and Samuel Firewu.

Sable had qualified for last year's final as well but had withdrawn at the last minute.

Born on September 13, in Madwa Beed district of Maharashtra, Sable started his career in athletics after joining the Indian Army in 2013. He first ran in a competitive race during an inter-army cross-country event in 2015. His international debut came in 2019, when he won the silver medal in the Asian Athletics Championships. Sable then qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but finished 13th. Since then, he has won a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and a gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Sable also won a silver medal in the 5000-metre at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. He holds the national record of 13:25.65 minutes in this event.

Avinash Sable 3000m steeplechase live timing today (IST), Brussels Diamond League final 2024 live streaming and telecast

When is the Brussels Diamond League final 2024?

The Brussels Diamond League final 2024 will take place on September 13 and September 14.

At what time does Avinash Sable's 3,000m steeplechase event begin?

Avinash Sable's 3,000m steeplechase event live timing is 11:30 PM IST on Friday, September 13.

Which TV channels will live telecast Avinash Sable's 3,000m steeplechase event during Diamond League 2024?

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast Avinash Sable's 3,000m steeplechase event during Diamond League 2024.

How to watch the live streaming of the Brussels Diamond League 2024, where Avinash Sable will be in action?

JioCinema will live stream Avinash Sable's 3,000m steeplechase event in India.