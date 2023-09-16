Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

All eyes will be glued to the Television and mobile screens once again today as India's Superstar Neeraj Chopra will be in action in Eugene during the Diamond League final at 12:30 AM IST (September 17). Javelin thrower Neeraj will defend his Diamond League title against the familiar rivals.

25-year-old Chopra is a current Diamond League champion in the javelin throw event. He lifted the Diamond League trophy in Zurich last year (2022), and he would be looking to do the same again after dominating the season, which saw him win his maiden World Championships title in Budapest in August.



Neeraj Chopra's position in javelin throw event at Diamond League 2023



Diamond League rankings Country Athlete Points CZE VADLEJCH Jakub 29 GER WEBER Julian 25 IND CHOPRA Neeraj 23 GRN PETERS Anderson 18 TTO WALCOTT Keshorn 11 FIN HELANDER Oliver 10

Will Neeraj Chopra cross the 90-metre mark today at the Diamond League?

Besides defending his title, India's 'golden boy' would also be looking to cross the 90-metre mark for the first time, a distance which has eluded him so far.



Neeraj Chopra best throws so far Rank Throw Competition Date 1 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 2 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland) 14-Jun-22 3 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 26-Aug-22 4 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q 25-Aug-23 5 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar) 5-May-23 6 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22 7 88.39m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q 21-Jul-22 8 88.17m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F 27-Aug-23 9 88.13m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F 23-Jul-22 10 88.07m Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala, India) 5-Mar-21 11 88.06m Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta, Indonesia) 27-Aug-18 12 88.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22 13 87.86m ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom, South Africa) 28-Jan-20 14 87.80m Federation Cup (Patiala, India) 17-Mar-21 15 87.73m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F 27-Aug-23 16 87.66m Lausanne Diamond League 2023 (Switzerland) 30-Jun-23 17 87.58m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan) 7-Aug-21 18 87.46m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 19 87.43m Doha Diamond League (Qatar) 4-May-18 20 87.03m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan) 7-Aug-21 21 87.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 8-Sep-22 22 86.92m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland) 14-Jun-22 23 86.84m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 24 86.79m Kuortane Games 2021 (Finland) 26-Jun-21 25 86.69m Kuortane Games 2022 (Finland) 18-Jun-22 26 86.67m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 30-Jun-22 27 86.65m Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifying (Japan) 4-Aug-21 28 86.52m Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar) 5-May-23 29 86.48m World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz, Poland) 23-Jul-16 30 86.47m Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast, Australia) 14-Apr-18

Neeraj Chopra's competitors in the 2023 Diamond League in Eugene

The Indian will return to Hayward Field, where he won silver in the 2022 World Championships behind Anderson Peters of Grenada, who will also be in action from 12:30 AM IST.

Yakub Vadlejch

Country: Czech Republic

Javelin throw personal best: 90.88m

Vadlejch, who won bronze in the Budapest Worlds and silver in the Tokyo Olympics behind Chopra, has been a consistent campaigner on the global stage and owns the world season lead at 89.51m.

With a personal best of 90.88m, he would be looking to turn the tables on Chopra, who had beaten him in the Diamond League finals last year.

He will come in with a lot of confidence, having beaten Chopra in the Zurich leg of DL on August 31. He will be seeking his third Diamond League trophy after 2016 and 2017.

Anderson Peters

Country: Grenada





ALSO READ: World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League Peters has had a tumultuous season but will return to the arena where he won his second World Championships title in 2022. He has struggled since then and hopes to end the season with a memorable show.

What is the prize money for the winner of the Diamond League javelin throw event?

If Chopra holds the trophy and pockets the $30,000 prize money at the Prefontaine Classic, he will become only the third man to defend the Diamond League overall title, though the format changed in 2017.

Why does the Diamond League have great importance in Athletics?

Some of the top athletes in the world compete in the yearly international track and field series known as the Diamond League. The World Athletics body is in charge of organizing the series, which started in 2010.

Diamond League history and rules





ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra's win at World Athletics Championship: Achievements so far The Diamond League began in 2010, but the format of having a winner-takes-all grand finale competed among the top six (top eight earlier) based on accumulated points in individual legs, was introduced in 2017. Before that, points of all meeting series were added, with the final carrying two times that of individual legs.

Diamond League records

Vitezslav Vesely of Czech Republic was the Diamond League champion in 2012 and 2013, while compatriot Jakub Vadlejch, who is Chopra's current closest rival, did the same in 2016 and 2017.

Diamond League Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event records in sight

Chopra had become only the third javelin thrower in history to hold both the Olympic and World Championships crowns after winning the world title in Budapest with a throw of 88.17m.

Just a few days after winning the World Championships title, he competed in the Zurich DL leg on August 31 when he finished second behind Vadlejch, the first time Chopra could not finish in the top spot this season.

Defending Diamond League champion, world champion and Olympic champion, Chopra has a season's best of 88.77m in the qualifying round in Budapest, the second-best distance on the world list this year.

Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, won two individual DL meetings in Doha on May 5 and Lausanne on June 30 before clinching a historic gold in the World Championships.

Diamond League 2023 Javelin Throw final: Neeraj Chopra live match time IST, live telecast and streaming

When is Neeraj Chopra in action in the 2023 Diamond League final?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the javelin throw event in the 2023 Diamond League final on September 17, according to Indian Standard Time. But according to Europe time, it is on September 16.

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action in the Javelin throw event at the Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra will be live in action at 12:30 AM IST on September 17.

How to watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event live on Television?

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the Diamond League final. Neeraj Chopra will be in action at 12:30 AM IST tonight.

How to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event's live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas.