Business Standard

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 10:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Didn't want to disqualify him, but Carlsen left us with no choice: Anand

Didn't want to disqualify him, but Carlsen left us with no choice: Anand

Anand said although he did not speak to Carlsen, he did ask Carlsen's father Henrik for more clarifications

Magnus Carlsen’s Freestyle Chess aims to transform the game | Photo: Wikimedia

Defending champion Carlsen was fined $200 for wearing jeans, which are "explicitly prohibited" under tournament regulations. | Photo: Wikimedia

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand said FIDE didn't want to disqualify Magnus Carlsen from the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship, but the Norwegian left them with no choice after refusing to follow the rules.

Defending champion Carlsen was fined $200 for wearing jeans, which are "explicitly prohibited" under tournament regulations and when he refused the request by chief arbiter Alex Holowczak to change his attire right after the eighth round, he was disqualified.

He was not paired for Round 9 of the Rapid championship, taking place at Wall Street.

"He simply refused to follow the rules, left us with little choice. Today this decision seemed emotional. Magnus was not willing to compromise," Anand, the deputy president of chess' global governing body, told Chessbase India.

 

"Obviously, it was not a step we wanted to take. We offered several options (to Magnus). The arbiter said that as long as Magnus changed his jeans before the ninth round, it would be fine.

Also Read

Viswanathan Anand, PSL

Viswanathan Anand advises Gukesh to embrace criticism as a part of success

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen

Anand, Carlsen play out a draw in opening day of Global Chess League

Viswanathan Anand, PSL

Viswanathan Anand believes Olympiad win will elevate women's chess in India

chess, Viswanathan Anand

Indian chess players great at grabbing opportunities: Viswanathan Anand

Patna Protest, Patna Students Protest, BPSC Protest

BPSC exam stalemate continues as protesting students reject offer for talks

"But Magnus said that he was not going to do it on principle. He himself stated that it's a matter of principle for him. The arbiter simply applied the rules, and we supported that."  Anand said although he did not speak to Carlsen, he did ask Carlsen's father Henrik for more clarifications.

"He stated that they were not going to concede. So I left," Anand said.

"Every other player is following the rules. Ian Nepomniachtchi was asked to change, and he did. That is why he was able to continue. The fact that Magnus simply refused to follow it left us with little choice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

D Gukesh

PM Modi calls chess champion Gukesh an embodiment of calmness, humility

Arjun Erigaisi

Arjun secures joint fifth place after first day of World Rapid Chess

Magnus Carlsen

This chess genius got a little bored, so he is reinventing the game now

Romania's Simona Halep

Halep withdraws from Australian Open 2025 qualifying round due to injury

Manu Bhaker

I believe there has been a lapse: Manu Bhaker on Khel Ratna nomination

Topics : Viswanathan Anand CHESS Chess Tournament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon