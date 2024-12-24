Business Standard

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker left out of Khel Ratna nominations

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker left out of Khel Ratna nominations

Despite clinching two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker's exclusion from the Khel Ratna recommendation list has sparked outrage and questions about the selection process.

Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who brought glory to India by winning two bronze medals in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024, has been excluded from the recommendation list for the prestigious Khel Ratna Award. Her omission has raised eyebrows and sparked criticism, given her historic achievements.
 
At just 22, Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian to win two Olympic medals in shooting at a single edition of the Games. She secured bronze in both the women’s individual 10m air pistol event and the mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. Her extraordinary accomplishments have cemented her place among India’s greatest Olympic athletes.
 
 
Despite this, the 12-member selection committee did not include her in the Khel Ratna nominations. This decision comes despite the fact that Bhaker also won several medals at major international competitions during the awards cycle.
 
Selection process under scrutiny
 
The omission has led to questions about the transparency of the selection process. Athletes such as hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, who led India to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar, a gold medallist in the men’s high jump T64 class at the Paris Paralympics, were included in the list. Bhaker’s absence has left the sports community puzzled.

Further criticism has arisen as previous Olympic medallists received the Khel Ratna automatically upon their return to India. This practice was followed in 2021 for Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics medallists. Bhaker’s exclusion marks a stark departure from this precedent.
 
Manu Bhaker’s father responds
 
Ram Bhaker, Manu’s father, strongly denied claims that she had not applied for the award. He questioned the committee’s failure to acknowledge her achievements, saying:
 
“I regret encouraging her to pursue shooting. Had she been a cricketer, all the awards and accolades would have come her way. She won two Olympic medals in a single edition—what more could she have done? This has left her heartbroken.”
 
Sports ministry considers action
 
Amid the backlash, the sports ministry is reviewing the nominations under Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of the “Scheme for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award,” which allow for government-nominated entries. Sources suggest that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to make a decision soon.
 
Other notable exclusions
 
Bhaker is not alone. The bronze-winning shooting duo of Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh, as well as wrestler Aman Sehrawat, were excluded from Khel Ratna nominations and instead recommended for the Arjuna Award, India’s second-highest sporting honour.
 
As the controversy unfolds, the sports fraternity hopes for a fair resolution, ensuring that such oversights do not undermine the contributions of athletes who bring glory to India.
 

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

