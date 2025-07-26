FIDE Women's World Cup final 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Koneru vs Divya Game 1of the final now underway
Koneru vs Divya Women's Chess World Cup final 2025 live updates: For the first time in FIDE's history, the Women's World Cup final is featuring two Indians, guaranteeing an Indian champion
The 2025 FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final opens a historic new chapter for Indian chess, as Grandmaster Koneru Humpy faces teenage sensation Divya Deshmukh in Batumi today. This all-Indian clash not only guarantees an Indian champion for the first time ever, but also embodies a classic duel between experience and youthful fire.
Koneru Humpy, 38, brings a wealth of top-level experience, recently winning the World Women’s Rapid title and consistently excelling on the world stage. Cool under pressure, her technical skills and endgame mastery make her a formidable opponent in this high-stakes environment. Humpy secured her place in the final after an intense tie-break win against China’s Lei Tingjie, showcasing both nerves of steel and deep competitive reserves.
On the other side, 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh has impressed with fearless play and exceptional preparation, ousting top seeds—including former world champion Zhongyi Tan—to earn her spot. Despite her youth, Divya’s dynamic style and poise in time-trouble situations signal that she is no underdog.
Game 1, with Divya holding the white pieces, promises intrigue and tactical complexity. As both players vie for their maiden World Cup crown—and a place in chess history—today’s opener is set to deliver a riveting contest that shines a spotlight on India’s growing chess prowess.
4:59 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES: Game so far
It’s a Queen’s Gambit Accepted on the board as Divya opens with 1.d4 and 2.c4, and Humpy responds with an early ...dxc4. The position sharpens quickly after 3.e4 e5, with Divya taking the centre assertively. Humpy goes for a check with ...Bb4+, and both players develop rapidly.
An early exchange sees Nxe5 from Divya, and Humpy responds with the thematic ...b5 to hold onto the c4 pawn. Divya calmly develops her dark-squared bishop with Be2 before we reach the end of the game score provided.
4:52 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES: Humpy with bold start
Humpy has opted for the Queen's Gambit accepted in the opening.
4:40 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES: Match underway
Game 1 of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final between India's Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh is now underway.
4:36 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES: Historic occassion
India have reached the final of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup for the first time. With Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh set to face off, the country is guaranteed a historic maiden title.
4:25 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES: Divya Deshmukh road to the final
Divya Deshmukh has enjoyed a remarkable run to the final of the Women’s Chess World Cup, showcasing composure and consistency throughout. After receiving a bye in Round 1, she opened her campaign with a confident 1.5-0.5 win over Georgia’s Kesaria Mgeladze in Round 2. She continued her fine form in Round 3, defeating Serbia’s Teodora Injac by the same margin. In a closely fought Round 4, Divya edged past China’s Zhu Jiner with a 2.5-1.5 victory. She then went on to beat fellow Indian and experienced campaigner Harika Dronavalli 3-1 in the quarterfinals. In the semi-final, Divya put in a clinical performance to overcome China’s Tan Zhongyi 1.5-0.5, securing her place in the final.
4:20 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES: Koneru Humpy road to the final
Koneru Humpy has scripted an impressive journey to the final of the Women’s Chess World Cup. After receiving a bye in the opening round, she began her campaign with a dominant 1.5-0.5 win over Uzbekistan’s Afruza Khamdamova in Round 2. She followed it up with another convincing 1.5-0.5 victory against Poland’s Klaudia Kulon in Round 3. In Round 4, Humpy faced Switzerland’s former World Champion Alexandra Kosteniuk and came through strongly with a 2.5-0.5 scoreline. Her quarterfinal clash saw her defeat China’s Yuxin Song 1.5-0.5, before overcoming another Chinese opponent, Lei Tingjie, in a thrilling semi-final that ended 5-3 in Humpy’s favour.
4:11 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES: Final format
Two classical games are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, with players earning 1 point for a win and 0.5 each for a draw. If the scores are level after both games, a tie-breaker will be held on Monday.
4:00 PM
FIDE Women's Chess World Cup Final LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup between India's Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh. This is the first time in the tournament's history that two Indians will be playing in the final, confirming a maiden Indian winner. Today is game 1 of a two-game final. So who will take the lead? Koneru or Divya? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 4:00 PM IST