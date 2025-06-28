Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / French Open 2025 champion Coco Gauff opens up about her future post-tennis

French Open 2025 champion Coco Gauff opens up about her future post-tennis

At just 21 years old, Coco Gauff is already shaping a legacy that transcends the sport

French Open 2025 Women's singles winner Coco Gauff

French Open 2025 Women's singles winner Coco Gauff

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fresh off her French Open 2025 triumph, Coco Gauff is not only preparing for her campaign at Wimbledon, but also mapping out a future that stretches far beyond tennis. In a recent conversation, Gauff reflected on balancing her sporting career with off-court ambitions. Though she didn’t label herself a “star”, she acknowledged the shift in her life since achieving global recognition. Smiling, she noted how strange it still feels to use the term, but admitted that from a young age, she had always wanted to grow beyond tennis, building a name in more than one arena. 
 

Building a Legacy Outside Tennis

At just 21 years old, Gauff is already shaping a legacy that transcends the sport. Ranked world No. 2 and a Grand Slam champion, she is also a voice for social causes and one of the most marketable athletes in the world. According to Sportico, she earned over $30 million last year, with a significant portion coming from sponsorships with brands like UPS, New Balance, Rolex, and Barilla. Gauff has even launched her own management firm, signalling clear intent to prepare for life after tennis while she’s still at the peak of her career.

Gaining Insight from Business Mentors

Gauff admitted that while business doesn’t come as naturally to her as tennis, she is eager to learn and grow. She shared that finishing high school sparked the desire to engage her mind beyond sport. In a recent UPS campaign, Gauff partnered with business coach Emma Grede, known for her work with the Kardashian brands, to mentor small business owners. While guiding others, Gauff also gained valuable insights from Grede herself, appreciating the mentorship and viewing it as foundational for her own future ventures.

Focused on Growth

Coco Gauff sees this chapter as the beginning of a long-term plan. She’s taking deliberate steps to avoid “playing catch-up” later in life, she said, and is laying the groundwork now. Whether it's lifting trophies or building business acumen, the American star is clearly set on leaving a lasting impact—on and off the court.

More From This Section

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra turns fan's wish into a VVIP trip for NC Classic event

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra triumphs at Ostrava but feels performance fell short

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra wins the Golden Spike meet with his best throw of 85.29m

Neeraj Chopra

Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League final

Neeraj Chopra targets World Championship glory in Tokyo this season

Topics : French Open Wimbledon Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon