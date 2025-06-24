Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

The meet is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, and marks an important stop in Chopra's campaign as he continues to build momentum ahead of the upcoming season highlights.

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fresh off his first victory of the season at the Paris Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra is now set to compete at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, a prestigious Gold-level event on the World Athletics Continental Tour.  The meet is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, and marks an important stop in Chopra’s campaign as he continues to build momentum ahead of the upcoming season highlights.
 
Having finally surpassed the much-anticipated 90m mark and claimed a major title in Paris, the Olympic and World Champion enters Ostrava in top form and full of confidence. The meet will see him go up against some of the best in the world, including former world champions and rising stars.
 
 
This will also be Neeraj’s final international appearance before he heads back to India. Upon his return, he will prepare for the first-ever Neeraj Chopra Classic, a landmark javelin event taking place in Bengaluru on July 5. The Ostrava Golden Spike, therefore, serves as both a final tune-up and a potential preview of more historic performances from India's star thrower.   
Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Javelin Throw Entry List
Athlete Country Personal Best (PB)
Neeraj Chopra IND 90.23m
Jan Vyska CZE 75.23m
Marc Anthony Minichiello USA 82.65m
Alexandr Caca CZE 78.44m
Douw Smit RSA 83.29m
Martin Konecny CZE 80.06m
Toni Keranen FIN 85.27m
Thomas Röhler GER 93.90m
Anderson Peters GRN 93.07m
 

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League final

Neeraj Chopra targets World Championship glory in Tokyo this season

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra beats Germany's Weber to win Paris Diamond League title

Paris Diamond League 2025 highlights

Paris Diamond League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj with 88.16m throw beats Weber to secure top spot

2025 Paris Diamond League all you need to know

Paris Diamond League 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

Stills from Neeraj Chopra's NC classic promotional video

Dream remains the same, stage has changed: Neeraj ahead of NC Classic event

  Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Indian events live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 take place?
 
The Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 is set to take place on Tuesday, June 24.
 
What will be the venue for the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025?
 
Mestský Stadion in Ostrava, Czech Republic, will host the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 on Tuesday, June 24.
 
How many Indian athletes will be in action in the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025?
 
India will have only Neeraj Chopra in action during the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 on June 24.
 
What time is Neeraj Chopra’s event in Ostrava?
 
The men’s javelin throw event featuring India’s Neeraj Chopra will take place at 10:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 will be available on World Athletics’ Inside Track

More From This Section

Athletics, sports, track and field

India's doping woes: WADA numbers shows high positivity rate for India

India Supercross Racing League

155 register for second season of Indian Supercross Racing League

Los angeles lakers, basketball

Los Angeles Lakers' $10 bn sale sets new record; Buss family exits NBA

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu (L-R)

Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu to enter US Open 2025 as mixed doubles pair

British tennis player Katie Boulter

Boulter opens up on dark side of tennis betting after online abuse

Topics : Neeraj Chopra athletics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon