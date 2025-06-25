Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Neeraj Chopra triumphs at Ostrava but feels performance fell short

Neeraj Chopra triumphs at Ostrava but feels performance fell short

Chopra's best throw of 85.29 meters was enough to claim victory in a field of nine competitors at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet on Tuesday.

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Neeraj Chopra secured the Golden Spike title in his debut appearance at the event, but the former Olympic champion expressed mixed feelings about his performance.
 
Chopra’s best throw of 85.29 meters was enough to claim victory in a field of nine competitors at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet on Tuesday.  Neeraj pleased with win, not performance
 
“While I’m pleased to have won the trophy, I’m not entirely satisfied with how I performed today,” Chopra said.
 
“I used to watch this competition as a youngster, admiring legends like Jan Zelezny and Usain Bolt win the Golden Spike. It was always my dream to achieve the same, and now that dream has come true,” added the two-time Olympic medallist.
 
 
Although he topped the competition, Chopra acknowledged that he fell short of his own expectations, especially with the enthusiastic crowd cheering him on. 

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra

Ostrava Golden Spike 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League final

Neeraj Chopra targets World Championship glory in Tokyo this season

Paris Diamond League 2025 highlights

Paris Diamond League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj with 88.16m throw beats Weber to secure top spot

2025 Paris Diamond League all you need to know

Paris Diamond League 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

Neeraj Chopra

Paris Diamond League 2025: Here's when Neeraj Chopra will be in action?

 
“Javelin is hugely popular here in Czechia, and the crowd support was incredible. I just wish I could have delivered a better performance for them,” he admitted. Chopra had crossed the 90-meter mark during his runner-up finish at the Doha Diamond League in May.
 
He secured his winning throw in the third round after opening with a foul and an 83.45m second attempt. Subsequent throws measured 82.17m and 81.01m, followed by another foul in the final round.
 
Despite not hitting his usual marks, the 27-year-old remains in strong form this season, coming off a recent Diamond League victory in Paris.
 
Chopra’s next competition will be the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, where he is expected to face rivals Anderson Peters and Thomas Rohler.
 

More From This Section

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra wins the Golden Spike meet with his best throw of 85.29m

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra beats Germany's Weber to win Paris Diamond League title

Athletics, sports, track and field

India's doping woes: WADA numbers shows high positivity rate for India

India Supercross Racing League

155 register for second season of Indian Supercross Racing League

Los angeles lakers, basketball

Los Angeles Lakers' $10 bn sale sets new record; Buss family exits NBA

Topics : Neeraj Chopra athletics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon