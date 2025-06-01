French Open 2025 June 1 Matches: Alcaraz, Sabalenka eye quarterfinal berths

A blockbuster Sunday awaits at Roland-Garros as the fourth round of singles action and key doubles clashes light up the French Open 2025. With stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka all in action, the stage is set for a day packed with drama, finesse, and a few surprises. American hopes ride high in both men’s and women’s draws, while intriguing battles in doubles could reshape the latter stages of those events. From rising contenders to title favourites, June 1 promises a compelling mix of grit and grandeur on the clay courts of Paris. Here's a look at the key match-ups across men’s and women’s singles and doubles action.
Men’s Singles
Carlos Alcaraz faces a stern test from big-serving Ben Shelton, who’s part of a strong American trio still standing. Tommy Paul will look to keep his clay-court surge going against Aussie Alexei Popyrin, while Frances Tiafoe tries to break new ground against Germany’s Daniel Altmaier. Meanwhile, Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti and Denmark’s Holger Rune promise a stylish, flair-filled duel that could go the distance.
Women’s Singles
Top seed Iga Swiatek faces a mouth-watering clash with Elena Rybakina in what could be a pre-final quality match-up. Aryna Sabalenka meets Amanda Anisimova in another explosive encounter, with the American showing signs of a resurgence. Elina Svitolina, a proven Grand Slam performer, takes on Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, while Liudmila Samsonova and Qinwen Zheng square off in a battle of heavy-hitters.
Doubles Action
In men’s doubles, top teams like Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos and Rohan Bopanna/Adam Pavlásek aim to assert dominance, while the American duo Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek also look to advance. Women’s doubles features Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova in action against Bronzetti/Li, while French hopes ride on Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry’s shoulders. In mixed doubles, American pairs are spread across key ties, including Taylor Townsend and Evan King taking on local duo Cascino/Blancaneaux in a fan-favourite match-up.
French Open 2025: Full schedule of June 1
|Event
|Players / Teams
|Men’s Singles
|B. Shelton (USA) vs C. Alcaraz (ESP)
|Men’s Singles
|L. Musetti (ITA) vs H. Rune (DEN)
|Men’s Singles
|A. Popyrin (AUS) vs T. Paul (USA)
|Men’s Singles
|F. Tiafoe (USA) vs D. Altmaier (GER)
|Women’s Singles
|J. Paolini (ITA) vs E. Svitolina (UKR)
|Women’s Singles
|E. Rybakina (KAZ) vs I. Swiatek (POL)
|Women’s Singles
|L. Samsonova vs Q. Zheng (CHN)
|Women’s Singles
|A. Sabalenka vs A. Anisimova (USA)
|Men’s Doubles
|S. Gonzalez / A. Krajicek vs M. Granollers / H. Zeballos
|Men’s Doubles
|I. Dodig / O. Luz vs F. Romboli / JP. Smith
|Men’s Doubles
|Y. Bhambri / R. Galloway vs C. Harrison / E. King
|Men’s Doubles
|R. Bopanna / A. Pavlasek vs H. Heliovaara / H. Patten
|Women’s Doubles
|C. Garcia / D. Parry vs M. Andreeva / D. Shnaider
|Women’s Doubles
|U. Eikeri / E. Hozumi vs R. Sramkova / V. Tomova
|Women’s Doubles
|O. Danilovic / A. Potapova vs T. Mihalikova / O. Nicholls
|Women’s Doubles
|V. Kudermetova / E. Mertens vs L. Bronzetti / A. Li
|Mixed Doubles
|N. Melichar-Martinez / C. Harrison vs L. Siegemund / E. Roger-Vasselin
|Mixed Doubles
|T. Townsend / E. King vs E. Cascino / G. Blancaneaux
|Mixed Doubles
|X. Jiang / R. Galloway vs S. Errani / A. Vavassori