Gymnast Dipa Karmakar returns to national championship after eight years

The state is hosting the tournament after successfully conducting the Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship recently.

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Olympian Dipa Karmakar will make her comeback to the tournament after a long gap of eight years as the three-day senior national championship for gymnastics begins here from Tuesday.
The three-day tournament will also see Pranati Nayak, also an Olympian, as well as national gymnasts like Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra, Tapan Mohanty, Saif Tamboli and Gaurav Kumar in action at the Kalinga Stadium.
The state is hosting the tournament after successfully conducting the Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship recently.
Karmakar's coach Bishweshwar Nandi said, "Dipa is taking part in the National Championship after almost eight years. There will be Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Aruna Reddy and various other senior athletes taking part as well. So it's a good thing.

"I couldn't come to the Junior Nationals, but I would like to see the junior athletes compete against these senior athletes.
"I liked the Gymnastics Centre here, and I really wish that it produces a strong contingent in the next two years for the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics."

Pranati, who trains at the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre expressed her excitement.
"I will be representing Indian Railways and I am really excited about the fact that the Senior Gymnastics National Championship is going to be held at the same place where I train," she said.
As many as 300 participants from across the country are expected to take part in the tournament.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

