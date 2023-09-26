Asian Games 2023: Pranati enters vault and all-around gymnastics finals

India's Pranati Nayak on Monday qualified for the finals of the vault and all-round competitions in gymnastics at the Asian Games here.

Nayak took the sixth position among top eight qualifiers in the women's vault event earning a total of 12.716 points.

The Indian gymnast also secured a position in 18 competitors selected to compete in the women's all-round final which will take place on Wednesday, September 27.

She was placed 23rd overall in the all-round competition but qualified due to the fact that a country can have only a maximum of two gymnasts in the final. Among the countries that had three gymnasts each were China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, North Korea and Republic of Korea.

Also Read Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well Asian Games women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal game at 11:30 am Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1 Asian Games 2023: Indians sail past Pakistan and Singapore in Squash Asian Games 2023: Bhavani Devi bows out in quarterfinal in fencing Asiad 2023: India's Divyansh-Ramita miss 10m mixed air rifle bronze medal Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur's silver in sailing adds to India's tally Asian Games: Men's 4x100m medley team smashes national record; enters final