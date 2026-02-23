Here's how dropping a single F1 spot can shave millions off team's earnings

As Formula 1 moves toward a new regulatory era and an expanded 11-team grid, the financial rewards tied to championship standings have never been more crucial. With teams operating under a strict cost cap, prize money distributed remains a decisive factor in shaping competitiveness for the seasons ahead.

Below is a breakdown of how the 2025 Constructors’ Championship positions translated into approximate earnings.

A Billion-Dollar Prize Pool in Play

In 2025, Formula 1 generated an estimated $3.7 billion in revenue. Around 45 percent of that total is distributed to teams, creating a prize fund of roughly $1.6 billion. Each constructor’s share depends on where it finishes in the standings, meaning every position gained can be worth tens of millions of dollars.

Champions’ Reward: McLaren Lead the Way

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: West Indies vs Zimbabwe preview, toss time, streaming Winning the Constructors’ Championship brings the biggest financial benefit. McLaren, after securing back-to-back titles, earned approximately $175 million, about 14 percent of the total prize pool. That significant payout strengthens the Woking-based squad’s ability to invest in development ahead of the new regulations.

The Chasing Pack: Mercedes and Red Bull

Finishing second proved highly lucrative for Mercedes, which climbed two positions compared to 2024 and received an estimated $164 million.

Just behind them, Red Bull Racing retained third place, earning roughly $152 million, maintaining strong financial stability despite missing out on the title.

Ferrari’s Slip and Williams’ Rise

A drop to fourth saw Ferrari collect approximately $141 million, a noticeable decrease from a runners-up finish the previous year.

One of the biggest gainers was Williams. A resurgent campaign secured fifth place and an estimated $130 million, marking a major financial boost for the Grove-based outfit.

Midfield Margins: Tight but Valuable

Sixth place went to Racing Bulls, earning about $119 million.

Aston Martin followed in seventh with roughly $107 million, while Haas F1 Team claimed eighth and secured around $96 million.

The Lower End: Sauber and Alpine

In ninth, Sauber earned an estimated $85 million, a solid figure despite missing out on the higher midfield rewards.

At the bottom, Alpine received approximately $75 million after falling to last place, highlighting the steep financial gradient across the standings.

Why it matters?

Under the cost cap era, prize money is more than just reward, it shapes future competitiveness. From the $175 million haul at the top to $75 million at the bottom, championship position can dramatically influence development pathways, infrastructure investment, and long-term performance.

In Formula 1’s new chapter, every place truly counts, both on track and on the balance sheet.