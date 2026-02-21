FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Spain hockey match live time, streaming

India’s men’s hockey team begin a new chapter today as they take on Spain in the FIH Pro League overseas leg at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart. Coming off a difficult run at home, where defeats against Argentina and Belgium exposed gaps in structure and finishing, the visitors will be keen to respond strongly under newly appointed skipper Hardik Singh. With regular captain Harmanpreet Singh unavailable due to a personal break, the spotlight shifts to Hardik’s leadership and the energy of several young faces in the squad.

ALSO READ: Pakistan govt revokes hockey captain Ammad Butt's two-year PHF ban The contest promises to be tightly fought, considering both teams have shared four wins each in their last 10 meetings, with India edging two additional shootout victories. Beyond the immediate result, the match carries added significance as India look to fine-tune combinations ahead of major events like the World Cup and Asian Games. Youngsters such as Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh will aim to make a strong impression, while the forward line featuring rising talents is expected to bring attacking flair. A confident start today could set the tone for India’s challenging Hobart campaign.

FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Spain head-to-head (last 10 matches)

Total matches: 10

India won: 4

Spain won: 4

Draw: 2

FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Spain full squads

India squad for FIH Pro League 2026: Suraj Karkera, Pawan, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage

Spain squad for FIH Pro League 2026: Abajo Ignacio, Alonso Alejandro, Alvarez Nicolas, Amat Pere, Avila Bruno, Basterra Jose, Bonastre Jordi, Bozal Aleix, Bozal Oriol, Cabre Verdiell Pol, Calzado Luis, Clapes Gerard, Cobos Ignacio, Corominas Guiu, Cunill Pau, Cunill Pepe, Curiel Cesar, De Ignacio-Simo Eduard, Font Bruno, Fortuno Guillermo, Gispert Xavier, Lacalle Borja, Medina Andres, Menini Joaquin, Miralles Enric, Miralles Marc, Monterrubio Pablo, Petchame Pau, Portugal Alvaro, Quijano Gonzalo, Rafi Adrian, Rafi Andreas, Recasens Marc, Revilla Rafael, Reyne Marc, Rodriguez Manuel, Roman Pablo, Vilallonga Rafael, Vizcaino Marc, Zaldua Inaky

FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Spain live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Spain match in the FIH Pro League 2026 be played?

The India vs Spain match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 21.

What will be the venue for the India vs Spain match in the FIH Pro League 2026?

The India vs Spain match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be played at Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart.

What time will the India vs Spain match in the FIH Pro League 2026 begin?

The India vs Spain match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will kick off at 12 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Spain match in the FIH Pro League 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Spain match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Spain match in the FIH Pro League 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Spain match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.