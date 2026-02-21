India vs Spain LIVE SCORE FIH Pro League 2026: India still goalless; India 0-1 Spain (3rd qtr)
India vs Spain Hockey Match LIVE: India will try to get on the winning track against Spain today in Hobart under the leadership of Hardik Singh
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
After four straight losses at home, India are taking on with Spain in a crucial FIH Pro League encounter at Hobart’s Tasmania Hockey Centre today with hopes of securing their first points of the season against a team who have lost five games in row so far.
The overseas leg represents an opportunity for the side to reset after a frustrating stretch in Rourkela, where losses against top-ranked opponents highlighted the need for sharper execution. With Harmanpreet Singh stepping away temporarily, midfielder Hardik Singh takes charge of the squad, hoping to inject renewed intensity and direction into the line-up.
India’s recent history against Spain suggests little margin for error. Both sides have been evenly matched in recent clashes, and another close contest is expected as the teams aim to gain early momentum in this leg of the competition. The Indian camp is also using these fixtures to experiment with tactics and test bench strength, with youngsters like Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Aditya Arjun Lalage eager to leave their mark in attack. Their fearless style could play a decisive role against a disciplined Spanish defence.
Beyond today’s game, India face a demanding schedule that includes back-to-back matches against hosts Australia, making a strong start essential. The team’s focus will be on tightening defensive structure while maintaining attacking creativity — a balance Hardik believes is key to rebuilding confidence. A positive performance today could not only lift morale but also signal India’s intent to evolve as a unit ahead of bigger international challenges.
FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Spain full squads
India squad for FIH Pro League 2026: Suraj Karkera, Pawan, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage
Spain squad for FIH Pro League 2026: Abajo Ignacio, Alonso Alejandro, Alvarez Nicolas, Amat Pere, Avila Bruno, Basterra Jose, Bonastre Jordi, Bozal Aleix, Bozal Oriol, Cabre Verdiell Pol, Calzado Luis, Clapes Gerard, Cobos Ignacio, Corominas Guiu, Cunill Pau, Cunill Pepe, Curiel Cesar, De Ignacio-Simo Eduard, Font Bruno, Fortuno Guillermo, Gispert Xavier, Lacalle Borja, Medina Andres, Menini Joaquin, Miralles Enric, Miralles Marc, Monterrubio Pablo, Petchame Pau, Portugal Alvaro, Quijano Gonzalo, Rafi Adrian, Rafi Andreas, Recasens Marc, Revilla Rafael, Reyne Marc, Rodriguez Manuel, Roman Pablo, Vilallonga Rafael, Vizcaino Marc, Zaldua Inaky
FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Spain LIVE TELECAST
The live telecast of the India vs Spain hockey match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Spain LIVE STREAMING
The live streaming of the India vs Spain hockey match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the India vs Spain hockey match in the FIH Pro League 2026 here
12:51 PM
India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: First half concludes
30": India enjoyed a much dominant second quarter but were unable to find the equaliser as Spain went into the half-time break still in the lead.
Score: India 0-1 Spain (2nd quarter)
12:44 PM
India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Misconduct check
24": Jermanpreet is hit on the face, and the officials have sent the decision upstairs. No intentional foul, says the video referee.
Score: India 0-1 Spain (2nd quarter)
12:40 PM
India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Penalty corner for Spain
21": Spain wins the first penalty corner of the match but fails to convert.
Score: India 0-1 Spain (2nd quarter)
12:38 PM
India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: India's hunt for goal continues
20": The five minutes of the second quarter have passed, and India are still looking for their first goal. Spain is still in command.
Score: India 0-1 Spain (2nd quarter)
12:33 PM
India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Second quarter underway
The second quarter of the match is now underway with Spain leading India 1-0.
12:31 PM
India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: First quarter concludes
15": It was all Spain in the first quarter as India, except for a few moments of offence, were mostly on defence. Crucial second quarter to come.
Score: India 0-1 Spain (1st quarter)
12:26 PM
India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Goal disallowed
10": Spain, with another fluent play, struck past the Indian keeper to double their lead but there was a stick check leading to the goal and the goal os disallowed.
Score: India 0-1 Spain (1st quarter)
12:19 PM
India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Spain strikes first
6": Spain has finally found a chink in India's armour and is now leading one-nil with a brilliant field goal.
Score: India 0-1 Spain (1st quarter)
12:17 PM
India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: India pushing forward
5": After a slow start, India are now pushing deep in Spain's defence with Sanjay and Hardik leading the charge.
Score: India 0-0 Spain (1st quarter)
12:15 PM
India vs Spain FIH Pro League 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Aggressive start from Spain
2": The Spanish side is in offensive mode early in the match, pushing Indian defenders deep into their side.
Score: India 0-0 Spain (1st quarter)
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 11:44 AM IST