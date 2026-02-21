India vs Spain LIVE SCORE FIH Pro League 2026: India still goalless; India 0-1 Spain (3rd qtr)

After four straight losses at home, India are taking on with Spain in a crucial FIH Pro League encounter at Hobart’s Tasmania Hockey Centre today with hopes of securing their first points of the season against a team who have lost five games in row so far.

The overseas leg represents an opportunity for the side to reset after a frustrating stretch in Rourkela, where losses against top-ranked opponents highlighted the need for sharper execution. With Harmanpreet Singh stepping away temporarily, midfielder Hardik Singh takes charge of the squad, hoping to inject renewed intensity and direction into the line-up.

India’s recent history against Spain suggests little margin for error. Both sides have been evenly matched in recent clashes, and another close contest is expected as the teams aim to gain early momentum in this leg of the competition. The Indian camp is also using these fixtures to experiment with tactics and test bench strength, with youngsters like Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Aditya Arjun Lalage eager to leave their mark in attack. Their fearless style could play a decisive role against a disciplined Spanish defence.

ALSO READ: Pakistan govt revokes hockey captain Ammad Butt's two-year PHF ban Beyond today’s game, India face a demanding schedule that includes back-to-back matches against hosts Australia, making a strong start essential. The team’s focus will be on tightening defensive structure while maintaining attacking creativity — a balance Hardik believes is key to rebuilding confidence. A positive performance today could not only lift morale but also signal India’s intent to evolve as a unit ahead of bigger international challenges.

FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Spain full squads

India squad for FIH Pro League 2026: Suraj Karkera, Pawan, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage

Spain squad for FIH Pro League 2026: Abajo Ignacio, Alonso Alejandro, Alvarez Nicolas, Amat Pere, Avila Bruno, Basterra Jose, Bonastre Jordi, Bozal Aleix, Bozal Oriol, Cabre Verdiell Pol, Calzado Luis, Clapes Gerard, Cobos Ignacio, Corominas Guiu, Cunill Pau, Cunill Pepe, Curiel Cesar, De Ignacio-Simo Eduard, Font Bruno, Fortuno Guillermo, Gispert Xavier, Lacalle Borja, Medina Andres, Menini Joaquin, Miralles Enric, Miralles Marc, Monterrubio Pablo, Petchame Pau, Portugal Alvaro, Quijano Gonzalo, Rafi Adrian, Rafi Andreas, Recasens Marc, Revilla Rafael, Reyne Marc, Rodriguez Manuel, Roman Pablo, Vilallonga Rafael, Vizcaino Marc, Zaldua Inaky

FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Spain LIVE TELECAST

The live telecast of the India vs Spain hockey match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

FIH Pro League 2026: India vs Spain LIVE STREAMING

The live streaming of the India vs Spain hockey match in the FIH Pro League 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of the India vs Spain hockey match in the FIH Pro League 2026 here